‘A deal that should get sorted out’ – Ashley Fletcher’s Middlesbrough future discussed: The verdict

Jordan Rushworth

Middlesbrough should be doing as much as possible to secure the future of Fletcher, he is someone that could make a major difference for them next season if he is able to avoid injury issues. He offers a powerful presence upfront and someone that can both create and score goals and that is something that has been lacked when he has been out of action this term.

Warnock clearly wants to try and keep hold of him and if Boro are going to challenge then they need to trust him and offer him the backing to keep and bring players he wants. The cost of bringing in a replacement for Fletcher will far outweigh any costs that it would take to get him to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club.

It is likely that Boro will be spending time in the summer trying to bring in another forward or two to get them more goals in the final third, so adding in a replacement for Fletcher as well would make it a very difficult task. They are best keeping hold of him and trying to find someone for him to combine with in the attacking third.

Fletcher should also feel that Middlesbrough is the ideal place for him at the moment, given that he has not always been able to show his best form at other clubs he has been at. For both parties, it seems like a deal that should get sorted out.

Toby Wilding

I do think Middlesbrough should be looking at keeping Fletcher at the club for next season if they can.

Although injuries have hampered him considerably this season, Fletcher showed during the previous campaign that he has the ability to be a more than useful asset at The Riverside Stadium.

As a result, it would make sense for them to look to secure his future with the club, which would also prevent the risk of them losing a decent player for nothing this summer.

Indeed, with Britt Assombalonga’s own future with ‘Boro looking far from certain, you deal feel as though ‘Boro should be looking to keep at least one of those two at the club beyond this season, since they are not going to want to have to replace both of those attackers in the summer, which reduce the funds they have to strengthen other areas of their squad for next season.