‘A deal that makes sense’ – Sunderland eyeing transfer swoop for free agent: The verdict

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a move for former Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Alnwick according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper after it was confirmed by the club that Jon McLaughlin had turned down a new deal at the Stadium of Light in favour of signing for Scottish giants Rangers.

Alnwick has been a free-agent since his time with Bolton Wanderers came to an end, and he’ll be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Sunderland could be a tempting proposition for Alnwick as well, with Phil Parkinson’s side likely to be challenging for promotion into the Championship once again.

The Black Cats’ 2019/20 season ended in frustration, as the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early due to off-the-field events.

This led to Sunderland missing out on a top-six finish, which condemned them to yet another season in the third tier of English football.

But would Alnwick be a good addition to the Sunderland squad ahead of next season?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

I don’t mind this move from Sunderland’s perspective, particularly with Lee Burge still at the club.

Jon McLaughlin’s exit has left them needing to bolster their options between the sticks and the signing of Alnwick would do just that.

He perhaps doesn’t quite have the pedigree of the Scotsman but he’s experienced in the EFL and should be a safe pair of hands. Additionally, bringing him in as a free agent represents some great value for the North East club and should mean they have more flexibility to invest elsewhere.

Alnwick should provide some competition for Burge and will likely be eyeing up returning to his boyhood club to claim the number one jersey. The jury remains out on Burge but the arrival of Alnwick as competition should help the Black Cats assess whether he can step his game up.

Alfie Burns:

This, on the face of things, looks like a deal that makes sense at this stage.

Sunderland have just lost Jon McLaughlin, which is proving to be a kick in the teeth, and a new goalkeeper needs to be targeted by Phil Parkinson.

Alnwick is a player that he knows well and a move for the goalkeeper might just cushion that blow of losing McLaughlin.

This is a huge summer for Sunderland and this initial piece of business is going to have to be done swiftly, so focus can turn to other areas of the playing squad.

Alnwick is a safe pair of hands and a risk-free signing. Sunderland are going to know the importance of wrapping up a couple of deals to win the fans back over and this looks a good place to start.

Sam Rourke:

Alnwick is no stranger to Sunderland and with McLaughlin departing, I can see the logic here.

Alnwick was training with the Black Cats last year and manager Phil Parkinson will know the 33-year-old well, with the both working at Bolton together.

On a free transfer, Alnwick will offer Sunderland experience at League One level and a reliable pair of hands between the sticks for the club.

It wouldn’t be a transfer that gets Sunderland fans out of their seats, but it strikes me as a safe, sensible deal that won’t dent the purse-strings.

Whether Alnwick would be classed as the club’s number one next season would be up for debate, but to just have him in and around the squad, would be useful.