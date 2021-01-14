‘A deal that I think supporters would get behind’ – Newcastle linked with move for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in the Terriers side over the past season and a half but, according to Football Insider, the Yorkshire club would consider selling him for the right price.

It is understood that Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United are all keen on landing the player.

So, would he be a good signing for the North East club? And is he ready for the Premier League?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

O’Brien brings a lot of energy to the midfield and I think he’d be a good signing for Newcastle.

When you watch Bruce’s side, it can be painful.

They lack energy and enthusiasm in areas, which is one thing that O’Brien brings.

Parts of Huddersfield’s performance in the Championship last season resembled Newcastle in the Premier League this year, but O’Brien was always a positive light.

It’s a deal that I think supporters would get behind too, which is obviously important at this time for the Magpies.

Whether it’s doable or not, I have my doubts, but in terms of the interest, it looks a positive move from Newcastle.

George Dagless

Perhaps.

He’s 22 so he’s going to get better but I think Newcastle fans will want to see a little more in the way of attacking output, just in terms of numbers for goals and assists.

Of course, there’s no denying he is a talented player and Newcastle are perhaps wise to be scouring the Championship for young stars of the future and so, depending on the fee, it could be a shrewd move indeed.

He’s not the finished article just yet, though, and the hope will be the Magpies can turn him into that.

Ben Wignall

I think O’Brien definitely deserves a chance to step up to the top level to prove himself after becoming one of Huddersfield’s most important players.

Let’s face it – Newcastle need a fresh injection of creativity in the middle of the park judging by their recent games and you can see why they have been linked to the likes of O’Brien and Derby’s Jason Knight.

Toon fans will probably look at O’Brien’s goals and assist figures and believe that he would be an underwhelming addition, but the 22-year-old would bring passing ability and energy to the side, and with Sean Longstaff currently flattering to deceive at St. James Park it may be the perfect time for an O’Brien to go in there and stamp their mark.

I wouldn’t go as far as saying that O’Brien is definitely good enough to be playing regular football in the top flight just yet and I think he should stay at Huddersfield for the rest of the season – but he should definitely be a target in the summer for more clubs.