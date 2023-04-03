This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are keen to bring Taylor Harwood-Bellis back to Turf Moor next season.

Could Burnley make a big summer move for the Manchester City loanee?

According to 90min, the Manchester City defender is a transfer target for the Clarets as they close in on promotion to the Premier League.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this would be a good deal for Burnley and if the defender can be convinced to stay with the club upon the end of his loan deal…

Ned Holmes

It's a no-brainer for all involved, isn't it?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been one of Burnley's best players this season and among the Championship's top centre-backs.

His skills, both defensively and in possession, have allowed him to play Vincent Kompany's style perfectly so bringing him back for 2023/24 makes perfect sense.

As for the 21-year-old, if he's not going to get opportunities at Man City then why wouldn't he want to head back to Turf Moor to get Premier League minutes under a bonafide legend in Kompany?

There could be an issue in that he only has one year left on his deal and if he doesn't agree a new one, could be sold.

Burnley would want to land him if that's the case but there would likely be plenty of competition.

Adam Jones

A deal could work out for all parties.

He isn't going to play regularly at Manchester City next season and the chance to ply his trade under a former world-class centre-back again will be hard to resist, so the Clarets could definitely convince him to return.

The young defender may be attracting interest from elsewhere - but he's already settled at Turf Moor and would have a great opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League next season if he stays put.

He doesn't have a huge amount of experience in the top tier, but he will only get better with age, so it would seem like a sensible move to bring him back in.

Ideally, they need to look at securing him permanently because that will help the Clarets to build for the long term with a solid core of players.

Declan Harte

Harwood-Bellis is a phenomenal talent and clearly fits Kompany’s preferred style of play.

Despite a brilliant season with Burnley it is also difficult to see him making an impression in Pep Guardiola’s squad for next season given the strength of their current options.

If City are open to another loan, or even a permanent sale, then Burnley would have to pursue the defender.

Their biggest concern may prove to be competition from elsewhere, with Newcastle United also linked with the centre back.

But it would be a real coup if the Clarets could tie down the 21-year old to another stint with the club.