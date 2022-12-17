“A dangerous team to play against” – Dean Smith offers Blackburn Rovers verdict ahead of Norwich City clash

Dean Smith has branded Blackburn Rovers as the entertainers of the Championship.

Smith’s Norwich City side host Rovers on Saturday as we approach the halfway mark of the campaign.

The Canaries boss highlighted their record of zero draws as a big reason for why their form has made them difficult to judge.

Smith also praised Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson for instilling a tactical flexibility in his side, having only taken over the team in the summer.

He has claimed that this will make them a dangerous opponent to face, but that he has a suspicion of how they will set up to take on his own side.

The former Aston Villa coach has also highlighted the presence of Ben Brereton Diaz as a real threat to his squad.

“Very unusual at this stage of a season [to have zero draws],” said Smith, via Pink Un.

“It is strange to go that long into a season and not draw a game. A dangerous team to play against.

“You might want to label them ‘the entertainers’ because they have won more games than us and lost more games than us.

“But a dangerous team when you look at Brereton Diaz, [Bradley] Dack is back fit and [Sam] Gallagher. The manager seems to like trying to match up other teams in terms of his shape.

“So if a team is playing a three, then they’ll play a three or for playing a four, they’ll play a four. It’ll be interesting to see what they can do.”

Norwich returned to Championship action last weekend with a win away to Swansea City, which lifted the side to 4th in the table.

But Blackburn still lead Smith’s side by one point going into this weekend’s meeting between the two clubs.

Victory will move Norwich to 3rd at the halfway stage of the season as we head into the busy Christmas schedule.

The Verdict

The lack of draws has helped Blackburn to rise up the table as it means they have avoided too many silly dropped points.

In the long run it has worked out to bring them up into promotion contention, so this will be something Blackburn may look to continue into the second half of the season.

Norwich will pose a significant threat, with Smith’s side looking to keep pace with the top two teams in order to contend for automatic promotion.

A draw at Carrow Road would certainly be a good opportunity for Rovers to earn their first share of the spoils this season.