‘A credit to our club’, ‘Right move for all parties’ – Many Derby County fans react as club confirm player departure

Derby County have confirmed the departure of American midfielder Duane Holmes, who has re-joined league rivals Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old started his career at the Terriers as a child, and successfully came through the academy to become a professional in 2013 and made 22 league appearances in his first stint in West Yorkshire, before dropping down the leagues to join Scunthorpe United.

Holmes showcased real abilities with them over two seasons and in 2018, County took a £700,000 punt on him, and whilst he never really got amongst the goals for the Rams, Holmes proved to be a driving force in the engine room.

His time at Derby has soured towards the end though, with manager Wayne Rooney taking a shot at his attitude last week, saying he needs to be better in training if he wants to be selected in the line-up.

A return to Huddersfield seemed in the offing before that, and it has finally been confirmed today for what is believed to be a fee of absolutely nothing up-front according to Ryan Conway, with the deal being influenced by performance-related incentives.

There seems to be a genuine feeling of sadness to Holmes departing Pride Park – whilst he wasn’t a regular this season he was still a popular figure at the club and Derby fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings of his departure and wished him well for his future.

all the best duane❤️ — 𝙅𝙤𝙚 ツ (@dcfcJoe) January 25, 2021

All the best @DuaneHolmes, an absolute credit to our club doing a lot of community work and having a great relationship with fans, always thought he never got a fair run in the side, a quick technical player. Good luck and god bless 🙏🏾 — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) January 25, 2021

Good luck Duane. Committed, hard working player, should be a good move for him. — Ed ROBINSON (@oswaldheap) January 25, 2021

Good look Duane, you will always be welcome back! — L (@DcfcL02) January 25, 2021

Good luck Duane. You'll smash it 👊🏼 — Jake (@JakeBarker1212) January 25, 2021

All the best fella. Good luck at the new club. — Rikster P🐏🖤🤍🐏🏳️‍🌈💙 (@Rik_JP1884) January 25, 2021

So unlucky this season. He was great player for us of last two seasons and will never forget that strike against Boro😰 All the best Duane! https://t.co/gyKbOGL8NH — 𝙇𝙚𝙚 🇰🇷🐏 (@ChanyoungLee03) January 25, 2021

One of footballs genuine good guys. Shame it didn’t necessarily work out. Right move for all parties I think. https://t.co/jyNEiLrtKL — Dan. (@DJW1994_) January 25, 2021