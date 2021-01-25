Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘A credit to our club’, ‘Right move for all parties’ – Many Derby County fans react as club confirm player departure

Published

14 mins ago

on

Derby County have confirmed the departure of American midfielder Duane Holmes, who has re-joined league rivals Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old started his career at the Terriers as a child, and successfully came through the academy to become a professional in 2013 and made 22 league appearances in his first stint in West Yorkshire, before dropping down the leagues to join Scunthorpe United.

Holmes showcased real abilities with them over two seasons and in 2018, County took a £700,000 punt on him, and whilst he never really got amongst the goals for the Rams, Holmes proved to be a driving force in the engine room.

His time at Derby has soured towards the end though, with manager Wayne Rooney taking a shot at his attitude last week, saying he needs to be better in training if he wants to be selected in the line-up.

A return to Huddersfield seemed in the offing before that, and it has finally been confirmed today for what is believed to be a fee of absolutely nothing up-front according to Ryan Conway, with the deal being influenced by performance-related incentives.

There seems to be a genuine feeling of sadness to Holmes departing Pride Park – whilst he wasn’t a regular this season he was still a popular figure at the club and Derby fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings of his departure and wished him well for his future.


