This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are running the rule over free agent Keshi Anderson.

The 28-year-old will get a chance to impress Blues boss John Eustace during the Championship club's trip to Spain.

Should Birmingham City sign Keshi Anderson permanently?

Anderson left Blackpool at the end of next season but would he be a good signing for Birmingham? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Alfie Burns

The fitness of Anderson is an obvious concern and the fact that he's having to come in for this initial trial period tells you that clubs aren't 100% sold on him.

Another concern for me is probably going to be Anderson's output at Championship level.

In 41 appearances at Championship level he's only returned 11 goal involvements (four goals and seven assists). Whilst the winger's League One goal record is marginally better, it's in League Two where he's delivered his standout numbers and it's got to be well up for debate whether or not the 28-year-old can elevate his numbers at Birmingham.

You don't want to write him off before he's even signed, but it looks like a potential addition to make up the numbers rather than make Birmingham a better squad.

There's so much better out there and we aren't at the point of the transfer window where Birmingham need to be desperate. Some of their business so far has been good and, whilst they need more, they need to make sure what they do bring in is ticking enough boxes.

Declan Harte

Anderson’s injury record will be a concern for any club looking to sign him.

The 28-year-old played just nine times in the Championship last season, as well as 37, 17 and 20 times in the campaigns previously.

However, if he can remain fit then he would be a pretty smart signing.

The forward could bring some much-needed creativity to the squad, and is more than capable of competing at a Championship level.

As a free agent, this is a relatively low-risk signing which makes it one worth pursuing for Birmingham.

Ned Holmes

It's certainly worth Birmingham City taking a look at Keshi Anderson.

The former Blackpool man would add some more creative spark to John Eustace's squad, which they could do with - particularly given the latest rumours concerning Tahith Chong.

Anderson showed at Bloomfield Road that he can be a game changer at Championship level, adding attacking impetus as well as goals and assists, but that relies on him staying fit.

He managed just nine appearances last term and has struggled with fitness problems in the past, which has to be a concern.

But if Birmingham are confident they can keep him available across the season as a whole then this looks to me like a really smart pick-up and one that raises the quality of the squad without breaking the bank.