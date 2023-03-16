Sheffield Wednesday will take on Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough on Friday evening in aiming to extend their cushion at the summit of League One to six points ahead of Saturday's action.

The Owls have worked their way through the promotion chasing pack in the last few months and will be hoping to tie up automatic promotion with room to spare under Darren Moore.

On the other hand, the Trotters are battling to keep Wycombe Wanderers at bay in the race to finish in the play-offs.

Wednesday's midfield of Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and George Byers has seen them establish control with ease on a consistent basis in the third tier this season, but one of the trio is set to miss the Wanderers test due to an injury picked up at Portsmouth last weekend.

Darren Moore explained the current state of play regarding Byers in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "George has sustained a muscle injury and it's going to see him not be fit enough for the game.

"We'll assess George further in terms of the extent of the injury and how long.

"For tomorrow night, he won't be available.

"That's always a concern (length of injury) when you pick up a muscular injury and at this stage of the season where there's multiple games on the horizon."

The Verdict

Byers has been one of the Owls' standout performers this season however, with the embarrassment of riches they possess for depth in midfield areas, they should be able to cope.

Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Tyreeq Bakinson were all named amongst the substitutes at Pompey last weekend, and it was Dele-Bashiru that replaced Byers after 35 minutes.

The Trotters will arrive at Hillsborough as something of a wounded animal having taken just one point from the last possible nine, finding the net only once in the process.

It would be a huge shame for Byers to miss out as the Owls close in on the league title, but ensuring he is raring to go at the start of next season may be prioritised by the club.