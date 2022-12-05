“A complete lack of direction and any clear thinking” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit slams Thomas Sandgaard following Ben Garner decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic announced the departure of head coach Ben Garner on Monday afternoon following a run of five matches in League One without a victory.

The Addicks convinced Garner to depart League Two outfit Swindon Town over the summer to become their new boss after dispensing of Johnnie Jackson, and despite an overhaul of the playing staff but also the style of football, the 42-year-old has not been given the time by owner Thomas Sandgaard to see the job through.

And bizarrely, Garner took training with the Athletic players earlier today before telling the squad that he was departing as manager, Rich Cawley has reported.

Garner left the Londoners in 17th position in the third tier and just four points above the relegation zone after 20 matches of the 2022-23 campaign, although they are only seven points off the pace from the play-off spots.

The news of Garner’s departure from The Valley has led to a bemused reaction, and that is exactly how FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming feels regarding Sandgaard’s decision.

“Really disappointing news,” Ben said of Garner’s departure.

“I think it’s been a pretty universal reaction from the fanbase that I don’t think there’s too many people that see it as Garner’s fault and I think it just shows a complete lack of direction and any clear thinking from the owners and Sandgaard in particular.

“He got rid of Johnnie Jackson in the summer which I think most people were a bit aggrieved by but I didn’t necessarily think it was too bad – he brought in Ben Garner who has been charged with bringing in a new progressive style of football.

“He’s then given him no money and no real ambition in the transfer market to bring in those kinds of players, he’s basically worked with a thread-bare squad that has been propped up by youngsters and brought down by injuries.

“And now he’s surprised when Ben Garner can’t work any magic with the squad that is woefully underpowered compared to the squads that are competing at the top of the table.

“So, it’s a disappointing decision because I do think Ben Garner is a good manager, and I think there is a good manager in Ben Garner, but the blame does not lie at his door and the blame lies solely at the feet of Sandgaard and his lack of backing and seeing through what he thought what this project was going to be.

“If you appoint someone like Ben Garner who comes in with a certain style, you’ve got to back him or give him the time to work with what he’s got or something other than sack him six months in.

“Very disappointing and the club was in a real state of apathy – the fanbase that is – and on the day that is a historic one celebrating the return (anniversary) to The Valley, it feels very symbolic that the club is in a real state of lacking any ambition and it’s a shame to see.”

The Verdict

Charlton spent money to get Garner out of Swindon to bring him to the club, so it seems bizarre to sack him so soon into his stint.

Being in 17th position isn’t ideal, but there is not that much of a gap to the play-offs – a really good run could put the Addicks back in contention.

The point is made though about Sandgaard not backing Garner in the transfer market and that looks to be true, and the amount of young players who are perhaps not ready for League One football have had to be utilised due to the under-strength senior squad.

The ownership of Sandgaard looked to be promising at first, but Charlton fans are back to having serious issues with their club’s ownership, and this latest decision could be the straw that breaks the camels back.