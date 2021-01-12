‘A club like Nottingham Forest’ ‘Derby, QPR and Preston’ – Who should look to capitalise on midfielder’s £1.2m valuation? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are reportedly willing to sell captain Alex Mowatt for £1.2 million this month rather than see him leave as a free agent in the summer.

The 25-year-old’s current contract is set to expire and, according to Football Insider, the Tykes have set a £1.2 million asking price with two Championship clubs in pursuit.

So, at that price which Championship sides should be eyeing a move for him this month?

Our FLW writers reveal their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

One club that I feel should be looking at Mowatt is Brentford.

They are shrewd dealers when it comes to transfers and picking up the Barnsley skipper for £1.2m would be fantastic value.

He’s shown that he’s got great leadership qualities at Oakwell, whilst his fitness has improved remarkably and he’s now looking a little bit more dynamic as Barnsley evolve.

If you look back to the summer, Brentford wanted Barry Bannan. For me, Mowatt is in his mould, just that little bit younger and, seemingly, available.

He’s a better option for the Bees right now than the Wednesday skipper.

It could be a perfect fit.

Chris Thorpe

I think most clubs should be lining up a move for him if they have any sense.

He is by far one of the best all-round midfield players in the division and I think a club like Nottingham Forest could really do with his creative guile in the middle of the park.

Chris Hughton only has combative options at his disposal in midfield right now and for that reason I believe Mowatt would add something different by providing much-needed imagination in deeper areas of the field.

Overall I think he will remain at Oakwell this month but I think the likes of Forest should definitely be eyeing him for such a small price as he could really help them to get back to the level which expected after such a poor start to the campaign.

Did Barnsley sign each of these 18 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 18 Did Barnsley sign Herbie Kane for more or less than £1 million? More Less

Toby Wilding

Surely some of those to have been linked with Ben Whiteman recently – such as Forest, Derby, QPR and Preston ought to be looking at this.

Given only one club can win the race for Whiteman, it seems there will be plenty of others needing to find alternative options to strengthen their central midfield options this month.

Considering Mowatt, like Whiteman, is someone who can offer more than an element of control in the centre of the park, as well as providing an attacking threat when going forward, you feel he has to be a decent option to target for clubs in that position.

Indeed, given that Mowatt already has Championship experience that Whiteman does not, and is seemingly available for a cheaper price than the Doncaster man, you feel he simply has to be an appealing target for some of those aforementioned clubs as they look to get the best business done in what will be a tricky window.