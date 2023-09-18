Daniel Ayala remains a free agent beyond the summer transfer deadline following his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

The defender is still without a club, but could still sign for a new team despite the market having shut earlier in the month.

The 32-year-old is an experienced centre back that has made over 300 appearances in English football.

However, injury concerns have prevented him from competing consistently in recent years, which was a contributing factor in his departure from Ewood Park over the summer.

The Spaniard’s contract was not renewed, making him a free agent.

Who should sign Daniel Ayala?

Carlton Palmer has identified Huddersfield Town as a potential next destination for the veteran defender.

While he acknowledges the injury issues Ayala has faced in recent years, he believes that the player’s experience and skill on the ball could be a beneficial addition to Neil Warnock’s side.

“Daniel Ayala is still a free agent after leaving Blackburn in the summer,” Palmer tells Football League World.

“He’s now assessing all his options.

“Ayala spent three years at Blackburn, but his contract was not renewed when it came to an end this summer.

“The central defender was playing with injury in his time at Ewood Park.

“The Spaniard has made over 332 appearances in the English football league, and will not be short for offers from home and abroad.

“The issue with Ayala will be his lack of first team football over the last three years, due to injuries [he was] played only 58 times [at Blackburn].

“Any club interested in him in the UK will look to sign him on a short-term contract or a pay as you play contract.

“Ayala is a very, very good footballer, really good footballer.

“I think a club like Huddersfield might be a good fit for him now, and the difficulties that they find themselves in.

“Good ball playing, good experience, knows the game really well.

“I think that could be a really good fit for him.”

Huddersfield are currently 17th in the Championship table after their opening six fixtures of the new season.

The Terriers have won two, drawn one and lost three, earning seven points from a possible 21.

Huddersfield will be aiming to steer clear of any relegation battle this year after a disappointing 19th place finish in the previous campaign.

Warnock’s side have won their last two fixtures, which has lifted them off the bottom of the standings.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a clash at home to Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Would Daniel Ayala be a good signing for Huddersfield Town?

Ayala’s fitness is an obvious concern given he was only capable of 25 appearances in the Championship for Rovers last season.

However, he could be a smart signing on a short-term contract as Huddersfield could use the extra defensive reinforcement.

The experienced defender is the exact right fit for Warnock, who will want older players to guide this team away from any relegation battle.

Results have picked up in the last couple of weeks, but adding someone like Ayala is still worth considering for a team like Huddersfield.