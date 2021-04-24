Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'A club legend', 'Proven me wrong' – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on senior figure after another win

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City’s fine form under Lee Bowyer continued this afternoon as they came from behind to beat Derby County 2-1.

Whilst it was a real team effort from Blues, who were very poor in the first half, there’s no denying that Lukas Jutkiewicz was one of the star men once again as he grabbed both goals.

The target man has been brilliant since Bowyer’s appointment, with his approach getting the best out of the 32-year-old. And, he extended his good run with the two goals, which were both headers that he easily tucked away.

That takes the former Coventry City man to seven goals for the campaign, and five of those have been in Bowyer’s eight games in charge.

As you would expect, the fans are delighted with the impact the striker is having, and many are admitting they got it wrong when they criticised the player under former boss Aitor Karanka.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Article title: 'A club legend', 'Proven me wrong' – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on senior figure after another win

