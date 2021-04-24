‘A club legend’, ‘Proven me wrong’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on senior figure after another win

Birmingham City’s fine form under Lee Bowyer continued this afternoon as they came from behind to beat Derby County 2-1.

Whilst it was a real team effort from Blues, who were very poor in the first half, there’s no denying that Lukas Jutkiewicz was one of the star men once again as he grabbed both goals.

The target man has been brilliant since Bowyer’s appointment, with his approach getting the best out of the 32-year-old. And, he extended his good run with the two goals, which were both headers that he easily tucked away.

That takes the former Coventry City man to seven goals for the campaign, and five of those have been in Bowyer’s eight games in charge.

How much do you know about these past and present Blues bosses – can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Was Gianfranco Zola the first non-British or Irish manager in Blues' history? Yes No

As you would expect, the fans are delighted with the impact the striker is having, and many are admitting they got it wrong when they criticised the player under former boss Aitor Karanka.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

And that's why juke is still the main man. Up the blues. Up the Bowyer. Up the Juke!! #bcfc #KRO — MarkPBCFC (@MarkPeacock_83) April 24, 2021

There is literally no one better in the air than Juke! #BCFC — Will Grove (@WKG_97) April 24, 2021

I admit to being one of the few who have said, several times this season, that Juke is past it but he’s proven me wrong time after time since LB came in and I’m glad about it #BCFC — Graham Woodward (@GOWoodward) April 24, 2021

The Grand Juke Of Brum does it again #bcfc pic.twitter.com/AgRRIhllrE — sammmm (@SamMcCorry) April 24, 2021

I kind of like Juke #bcfc 💙💙 — Victoria Nother (Hamley) (@MissHamley30) April 24, 2021

Just drafting up a letter to have a statue of the Juke outside the stadium. Mans a club legend. #bcfc — JW (@joewatson24) April 24, 2021