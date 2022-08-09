“A clever move” – Millwall chasing transfer agreement for Blackpool FC player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are looking to make their seventh signing of the summer shortly, with the club in negotiations with Blackpool regarding forward Shayne Lavery.

As per Football Insider, the Lions are in ‘advanced talks’ with the Seasiders, with Gary Rowett’s side keen to add the 23-year-old to their attacking options.

Lavery scored eight goals for Blackpool in the Championship last season and is in the final year of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

In a further update this morning, the Blackpool Gazette have reported that the Seasiders have rejected a bid from Millwall for their striker.

With the above in mind, here, some of our writers offer their verdict on whether or not Lavery would be a good addition at The Den.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever move by Millwall if they are able to secure the services of Lavery as he illustrated glimpses of promise last season.

As well as scoring eight goals in the Championship for Blackpool during the previous term, Lavery also managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in the League Cup.

By providing competition for fellow strikers Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw, Lavery could force this duo to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on Millwall’s fortunes this season

Providing that Lavery is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency, he could prove to be a useful addition to the Lions’ squad.

Ned Holmes

Millwall’s summer business has really impressed me and a move for Shayne Lavery would continue that trend.

There’s a lot to like about the Blackpool striker but what stands out for me is that we’ve seen him score goals at Championship level and he’s someone that’s willing to run hard for his side.

We know that Gary Rowett asks that of his players and that it’s vital to Millwall’s gameplay that the forwards are happy to put a shift in.

I’m not sure why Michael Appleton would want to let him go but this looks a shrewd bit of a business from a Lions perspective.

They’re one forward short at the moment and this deal helps them solve that issue.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Following the departure of Jed Wallace, one of Millwall’s priority this summer was to bring in players that can provide goals and assists.

That has been addressed by signing attacking players such as Zian Fleming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe, but another incoming would do no harm.

Particularly in the striking position, with Tyler Burey and Isaac Olaofe, the Lions current depth up front, both young and inexperienced.

Lavery, then, could be a nice acquisition, and would certainly add goals having scored eight in the Championship after making the giant leap up from the Northern Irish Premiership last summer.

By now, Lavery should be even more accustomed to football in the second-tier, and, as such, you’d back him to go even better in 22/23 and hit double figures.

If they can prize him away from Blackpool for a decent financial deal for themselves, Millwall would surely welcome those goals with open arms as they once again look to compete well into the top half of the table.

With Blackpool rejecting a bid, though, it remains to be seen what sort of fee the 23-year-old will command.