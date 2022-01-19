‘A clever addition’ – QPR hoping to capitalise on latest Swansea update: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are eyeing Swansea City playmaker Jamie Paterson after he has been demoted to training with the U23s, according to Wales Online.

A contract dispute has raised question marks over Paterson’s future in South Wales with the R’s, Blackburn Rovers, and Huddersfield Town among the clubs interested.

But would he be a good signing for the west London club? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think it’s absolutely worth a punt.

His story is a little odd this season with him starting so well and now finding himself in a bit of a sticky predicament, it could be the case already that it is best for him to leave the Swans.

He’s really shown his quality this year in the Sky Bet Championship when he has played, though, and I think he’d certainly add to the Queens Park Rangers squad, making it even stronger than it already is.

He has the talent to win games and make decisive moments happen at crucial points in a match, whilst he’ll also be itching to build on the good work he has done at Swansea elsewhere if needs be.

QPR do have quality in his position already and so that would be an interesting battle to watch unfold but in the Championship you surely can’t have enough good players at your disposal.

Billy Mulley

Jamie Paterson has been excellent this season, and whilst he has been a good player at Championship level for quite some time, he appears to have taken it up a level at the start of this campaign.

However, he does not appear to be happy at Swansea, with his contract situation proving to cause problems.

QPR could do a lot worse than the signing of Paterson, as not only is he is talented footballer, he is also a great character to have around the training ground.

The only slight issue I have with this is that QPR possess brilliant options in attacking midfield, with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair playing starring roles in the R’s season thus far.

It would certainly drive competition levels through the roof, but ultimately, it would seem like at least one would have to miss out on the starting line up.

Chris Thorpe

A very good signing and he’s certainly someone that fits well into their style of play.

He’s obviously someone that the Swans would rather hang onto, so it could cost the R’s a fair amount of cash.

However, he has already shown that he can be a match-winner and signing him would certainly add to QPR’s forward options.

Whether he’s needed or not is another matter entirely but they would certainly be stronger with him than without him.

This would be a clever addition if they got a deal over the line.