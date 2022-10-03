“A clear philosophy and a positive approach” – Middlesbrough take action in search of Chris Wilder replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have sounded out former Watford boss Rob Edwards as they search for a replacement for Chris Wilder, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

Wilder was sacked by the Teessiders this morning and FLW understands that Edwards has been sounded out as a replacement – with former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan and Coventry City manager Mark Robins two other potential candidates.

But would that be a good appointment for the Championship club?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

Ned Holmes

I like this move from a Middlesbrough perspective.

He may have been sacked by Watford but that is more a reflection of the cycle they’re in as a club and doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s a young, exciting manager.

It might not have looked it in the early weeks of the season but there is a quality squad at the Riverside and Edwards could take advantage of that.

His system is not too dissimilar from Wilder’s and so the squad will be much better suited to his ideology than Watford’s was.

It will be another big job for Edwards but he deserves a proper opportunity, which he didn’t get at Vicarage Road.

Adam Jones

Strangely, this could end up working a treat.

With the players they have at their disposal, it does seem as though they would benefit from sticking with a back five, with the likes of Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles able to be real assets at wing-back.

They also have too many central defenders to just play a flat back four – and Edwards has regularly operated with a back three at both Forest Green Rovers and Watford.

At this stage though, if they are desperate to get to the top flight at the end of this season, it does feel as though they should be looking to appoint someone like Slaven Bilic, who is experienced and has gained promotion from this league before.

Edwards wasn’t given a fair chance at Vicarage Road, but this job probably calls for an experienced head.

Billy Mulley

I think if Rob Edwards was to consider this job, he would need assurances that the project he would be overseeing would be given time.

Edwards has shown excellent potential thus far, and whilst his time at Watford was cut short, he is still an EFL manager held in high regard by most.

A likeable figure with a clear philosophy and a positive approach, there is a good chance that Edwards would be able to thrive at The Riverside, if afforded time to do so.

I like this link and I feel that it has potential, although I am sure that some excellent candidates will be linked to this current vacancy.