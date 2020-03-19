‘A classy operator’, ‘Great attitude’ – Many Birmingham City fans debate big summer signing

Arriving from Dinamo Zagreb for a substantial fee this summer, much was expected of Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic this term, with the 23-year-old making his first steps into English football this season.

Playing as a deep-lying playmaker, Sunjic certainly took a while to get going at St Andrew’s as he attempted to adjust to the change in pace and quality between the Croatian first division and the Championship.

A neat and controlled operator in possession of the ball, the enigmatic Croat has largely won over his doubters after a slow start and has contributed heavily to his side’s recent unbeaten run that has seen the Blues rise up the league standings.

Given the recent form that the midfield man has displayed, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Birmingham City Fan Zone on Facebook if their opinion on Sunjic has changed since the start of the season, with many a fan weighing in with their thoughts.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Birmingham City faithful via social media earlier today.

Alan McGrath: No liked him from the start and still do.

Tony Pope: Good player. Will only get better.

Steve Donnelly: Will get better with the right coaching.

Colin Carberry: Good player. It’s easy to forget he’s only 23 and still in his first season in a new country, playing in a team that seems to change it’s tactics every couple of weeks. He’s done well, under the circumstances.

Gavin Glaze: Has a great attitude but his distribution for a £6 million player at this level is poor and he is not the midfield player we have needed.

Joshua Clarke: No he’s still as classy operator and we will do well to keep hold of him.

Graham Jones: Very good season so far, yes he’s had the odd game or two where he looks awful but it’s his first season here and I would think if he is here next year that we will have a excellent defensive midfielder on our hands.