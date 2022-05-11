“A classy operator” – Crystal Palace circle as potential £12m Hudderfield exit is touted: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly among the Premier League clubs interested in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

TEAMtalk has reported that the 23-year-old could leave the Terriers if they aren’t promoted from the Championship this season, with a £12 million release clause believed to be in his contract.

Among the clubs keen on the midfielder are Palace but would he be a good signing for them? And is he ready for the Premier League?

George Dagless

I think it could be a really decent signing for Palace.

O’Brien is a very good footballer and one that I do think belongs in the Premier League in the very near future.

That said, he could well achieve that status with Huddersfield Town depending on how their play-off challenge goes but, even so, there are going to be clubs sniffing around him even if the Terriers do go up.

O’Brien would fit nicely into what Palace are trying to achieve in terms of signing good young players that have lots of potential to get even better and so I think if they managed to get him in they’d rightly be very pleased about being able to pull this one off.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With the success they have had in recruiting EFL talent in recent years, it is no surprise to see Crystal Palace linked with another Championship player.

At 23 years old, Lewis O’Brien certainly fits the mould of what Palace tend to look for in a player, and we know he would be given an opportunity to shine at Selhurst Park under Patrick Viera.

Whether or not he’s Premier League ready, he’s certainly deserved the opportunity to test himself at that level with some fine performances in the second tier.

If Huddersfield go up though, surely he would want to stay with the Terriers.

Adam Jones

Palace have enjoyed success dipping into the Championship with Michael Olise proving to be a star at Selhurst Park following his move from Reading.

This is why it’s no surprise to see Patrick Vieira monitoring this market again and O’Brien is certainly one player that could take the step up to the top tier.

A classy operator on the ball, he has recorded three goals and three assists in the second tier this term and has also played a big part defensively for the Terriers.

A full pre-season of football under his belt with Palace may be ideal to ensure he can cope as best as he possibly can defensively in the top flight – because Vieira won’t want to see his side overrun in midfield.

Technically though, he’s superb.