‘A class above the rest’ – Will Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom pull clear of the chasing pack?

Parachute payments are an advantage particularly in the post-pandemic climate in the Championship, but the trio at the top of the division right now are not showing any signs of a drop-off and may well finish as they are.

West Bromwich Albion and Fulham have experienced some ups and downs this term where Bournemouth have been untouchable and the trio look menacing to the rest of the division. There is a four point gap between fourth placed Coventry City and the Baggies in third, a difference that could only widen as the season progress.

With concerns that Hull City, Barnsley and Derby County could get cut adrift at the bottom of the division, Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom could run away with it at the top end.

Stoke City and Sheffield United have shown in glimpses that they have the capabilities to challenge in and around the top two and stand out in terms of the depth of their respective squads. However, with West Brom in third seven points clear of Stoke and ten ahead of the Blades, the chasm is widening.

FLW writer Billy Mulley had his say on the state of affairs when he appeared on the Weekend Review on FLW TV.

Billy Mulley said: “Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom, they do seem a class above the rest of the division at the moment. Fulham and West Brom have shown little inconsistencies but at the same time they’ve got the squad, they’ve got the firepower and they’ve got the defensive resilience.

“As long as they can gain some consistency then I can’t really see anyone disrupting that top three.”

The Cherries have somehow improved despite the loss of Arnaut Danjuma and are five points clear at the top of the table. There were concerns over the appointment of Scott Parker having been relegated with a whimper last season but the South Coast club are setting the benchmark for Fulham and West Brom to chase.

