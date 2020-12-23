‘A class above the Championship’ – Aston Villa tipped to battle West Brom for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa could target Brentford full-back Rico Henry but may face competition from West Bromwich Albion, according to The Athletic.

The January transfer window is approaching and Villa have shown a tendency to look to the EFL for signings in the past.

A report from The Athletic has suggested they could look to sign Henry in the future “if West Bromwich Albion don’t get to him first”.

So, would the left-back be a good signing for Villa? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers give their thoughts…

George Harbey

Henry is a class above the Championship and rightfully deserves a move to the top-flight.

Going forward he looks to be a really exciting player, but he is more than assured in defence too, and I was surprised they kept hold of him in the summer.

Whether Villa is the right move for him is another question. Of course, Dean Smith knows him well, but they have Matt Targett there who has been impressive this season.

Regular game time has to be a priority for Henry if he is to move on from Brentford, and whilst Villa would be a good move for him from a personal perspective, he needs to consider his options carefully.

Jake Sanders

Whilst Henry has proved himself as one of the best left-backs in the Championship in recent seasons, I don’t believe Aston Villa would be a great destination for him.

Having made almost 100 appearances at second-tier level, the 23-year-old would appear ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

However, Villa already has two senior recognised left-backs in Matt Targett and Neil Taylor, and I believe that if Henry’s first-team opportunity would be extremely limited at Villa Park, so then maybe remaining at Brentford and being patient would suit him.

Sam Rourke

He would be an immense signing.

I’m a massive fan of Rico Henry and believe he’ll be in the Premier League next season with or without Brentford.

He’s Mr Consistent, you rarely get a bad performance out of Henry and he’s proven at the Bees over the last few seasons just how much of an integral cog he is in their side.

Henry is adept both offensively and defensively and offers a fantastic solution down the left-flank, so it’d be a real coup for Villa, who have dipped into the EFL market a lot in recent times.

He’d provide great competition for Matty Targett in that left-back role, and the thought of Henry on one side and Matty Cash on the other is very exciting.

I’d imagine Villa wouldn’t be alone in chasing the defender in the new year.