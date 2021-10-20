Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘A class above’, ‘Really stepping up’ – Many Sunderland fans highlight one player after dominant Crewe win

Sunderland put four past Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium last night and many fans have highlighted Alex Pritchard as a standout performer. 

Terell Thomas’ own-goal gave Lee Johnson’s side the lead after 25 minutes before Ross Stewart bagged a brace either side of halftime to put the visitors in the driving seat completely.

The Black Cats weren’t done, however, as substitute Leon Dajaku raced through to score a fourth on the break inside the last 20 minutes.

That’s two away wins in four days for Sunderland and their latest victory was thanks in no small part to Pritchard, who proved a menace for Crewe all evening.

It was the attacking midfielder’s low cross that forced Thomas to put the ball in his own net for the opener while his probing corner was flicked onto Stewart to make it three early in the second half.

Pritchard hasn’t had the easiest of starts since joining the Black Cats in the summer but looks to have found his feet now.

The 28-year-old limped off after 59 minutes last night but Johnson has since revealed he expects him to be fit for the game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The summer arrival’s sparkling performance certainly caught the attention of the Sunderland faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


