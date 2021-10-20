‘A class above’, ‘Really stepping up’ – Many Sunderland fans highlight one player after dominant Crewe win

Sunderland put four past Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium last night and many fans have highlighted Alex Pritchard as a standout performer.

Terell Thomas’ own-goal gave Lee Johnson’s side the lead after 25 minutes before Ross Stewart bagged a brace either side of halftime to put the visitors in the driving seat completely.

The Black Cats weren’t done, however, as substitute Leon Dajaku raced through to score a fourth on the break inside the last 20 minutes.

That’s two away wins in four days for Sunderland and their latest victory was thanks in no small part to Pritchard, who proved a menace for Crewe all evening.

It was the attacking midfielder’s low cross that forced Thomas to put the ball in his own net for the opener while his probing corner was flicked onto Stewart to make it three early in the second half.

Pritchard hasn’t had the easiest of starts since joining the Black Cats in the summer but looks to have found his feet now.

The 28-year-old limped off after 59 minutes last night but Johnson has since revealed he expects him to be fit for the game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Have Sunderland had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Brentford? Higher Lower

The summer arrival’s sparkling performance certainly caught the attention of the Sunderland faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Great to see Pritchard and O'Brien step up the past 2 games shows our depth. If we are to mount a serious challange we will need players to come in for the cold and impact games like both have long may it continue. — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) October 19, 2021

Pritchard pulling the string all night. Been a class above #SAFC — Spencer Davison🔴⚪️ (@SAFCSpencer) October 19, 2021

Dajaku into the action for Pritchard. Happy with Pritchard's performance tonight. Dajaku to grab one before the whistle? Why not!? Also, great save just now from Hoffman! #SAFC — 🖖 Talon 🖖 (@TalonPlaysYT) October 19, 2021

Don’t want to interrupt the Dan Neil lovathon, but Alex Pritchard is a wonderful little footballer. #SAFC — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) October 19, 2021

Outstanding tonight — Julie (@juliesund) October 19, 2021

You’re 100% right, he’s got that low centre of gravity and ability to manipulate the ball that marks him out as a class above this level. Just hope he’s okay — Rich Speight🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 (@mackemrich) October 19, 2021

Pritchard looks sharp. Neil is pulling the strings. O'brien looks dangerous. Dominant stuff so far. #safc — ián 🇵🇸 (@iandobbers) October 19, 2021

Brilliant by both Pritchard and Neil. Pritchard really stepping up just what you want. — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) October 19, 2021