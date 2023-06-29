This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in pursuing a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

Speaking on the City Chat podcast, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Whites hold an interest in the 27-year-old.

Would Harry Winks be a good signing for Leeds United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Englishman would be a good signing for Leeds…

Adam Elliott

Winks should be a class above at second tier level, in spite of his previous injury issues, and would be a great addition for the Whites.

His injury record isn't ideal, but his quality on the ball is undeniable. Winks is press resistant, has a tight turning circle, and possesses a good range of passing.

His touch on the turn and awareness of his surroundings at Championship level will be far beyond most midfielders, and for a side looking to dominate the ball, he could be an excellent signing.

If Leeds can beat Leicester to his signature, then there is an added bonus of taking a player away from a potential promotion rival.

He is definitely needed for Leeds more, with Adam Forshaw's contract situation unresolved, and Weston McKennie's departure confirmed, as well as Marc Roca and Tyler Adams set to leave.

The West Yorkshire outfit will need midfielders during this window and Winks would be a great way to start.

Adam Jones

The one big concern with Winks is the fact he hasn't played that regularly in the past few years - and it may take him time to adapt to life at Elland Road if he's going to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

But he does have an excellent CV and will have no shortage of motivation to do well, with the midfielder perhaps keen to show Spurs why they shouldn't have sold him if they do cash-in on him.

He was playing for England not too long ago either and although his chances of securing a place back in Gareth Southgate's side anytime soon look slim, he could easily kick-start his career at the Elland Road and would have plenty of time to do so considering he's only 27 at this stage.

You feel the Whites will need to cash-in on players if they want to get a deal over the line.

But with Weston McKennie leaving though and the likes of Marc Roca and Tyler Adams potentially following him out of the door before the end of the summer window, it would make sense for Leeds to bring Winks in.

Declan Harte

The main concern surrounding Winks is the £10 million fee that has been touted.

That would be a lot of money for a player that is now surplus to requirements at Tottenham, and has only one-year left on his current deal.

At 27-years of age he is now in his prime years, but he hasn’t quite lived up to the potential many thought he possessed.

However, he still has plenty of Premier League and Champions League experience and would bring a level of quality to the Championship that Leeds need to compete for promotion.

This would be a great addition to the squad in terms of quality, but it all depends on who comes in as manager as well.

The lack of decision on that front could leave Leeds falling behind their rivals, with Leicester also said to be closing in on the signing of the Spurs midfielder.