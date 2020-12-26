‘A Christmas miracle’ – Many QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s tactical tweak

If any manager in the Championship is desperate for a result this weekend, it is Mark Warburton who is clinging onto his job as manager of Queens Park Rangers.

The R’s are languishing in 19th place after spending £5million in the summer following the sale of Ebere Eze, but their investments aside from Rob Dickie haven’t exactly set the world alight at Loftus Road.

Whilst Dickie has shown the potential to play at a level higher than QPR, the likes of Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes are struggling to string the goals together and Warburton can’t seem to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

A home clash today against in-form Swansea City could be Warburton’s last if he fails to get a result, and on recent evidence that will be a tough ask for the Londoners.

Warburton was expected to ring the changes for the clash with the Swans, but there has been just one change in the end and it’s a significant one.

Out comes Bright Osayi-Samuel onto the bench, with his future even more uncertain as the January transfer window looms up, and Macauley Bonne starts alongside Dykes in what looks to be a two up-front formation with Ilias Chair in behind.

They could even be matching up with Swansea’s 5-3-2 formation with Geoff Cameron slotting into a three-man defensive unit, proving that Warburton has a plan b after all.

There’s a little bit more confidence amongst R’s fans now that there’s a partner for Dykes on the pitch, although that has been counter-acted by the dropping of Osayi-Samuel – check out the best fan reactions from Twitter below.

