‘A cheat code’, ‘Special’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s influential display in Peterborough win

A number of Sheffield United supporters have heaped praise on Morgan Gibbs-White following his influential debut performance for the Blades in their 6-2 win against Peterborough United.

The Blades headed into the game under pressure to finally get their first three points of the campaign in the Championship. That comes after they had endured a very challenging first five games before the international break picking up just two points.

Slavisa Jokanovic was able to call upon both Iliman Ndiaye and Gibbs-White to make their first league starts for Sheffield United and they injected some much-needed extra attacking spark.

Gibbs-White was able to produce a moment of creative quality inside 14 minutes with him providing the assist for Ndiaye to give the Blades a morale-boosting early lead against Peterborough.

The 21-year-old got better and better after that and he rounded off his excellent debut performance by firing in an excellent goal in the 68th minute to make it 4-1 and demonstrate the quality that he is going to bring to the table for the Blades.

A standing ovation greeted Gibbs-White when he left the field in the 77th minute and it was a performance that has swiftly won over the Sheffield United fans.

Many fans were blown away by the 21-year-old’s quality and one fan even questioned why Wolves had decided to allow him to leave on loan to the Blades.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


