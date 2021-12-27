Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘A cheat code in this league’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted with 28-y/o after latest victory

Published

17 mins ago

on

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run in League One to eight games as they comfortably beat Doncaster 3-0 away from home today.

It was a pretty easy afternoon for Lee Johnson’s men who were a class above Rovers from start to finish. And, whilst it was a complete team performance from the Black Cats, Alex Pritchard was once again hugely influential.

The 28-year-old’s career had stalled in recent years but he is quickly becoming a key man for Sunderland and starting to show why clubs have spent big money on him in the past.

Doncaster were unable to deal with the quality of the former Spurs man today, as he recorded an assist for Elliot Embleton’s effort and it was his clever flick that caused the own goal to seal the emphatic win.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

Lee Cattermole

It’s fair to say the Sunderland fans are loving how Pritchard is playing right now and they were delighted with his contribution today.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A cheat code in this league’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted with 28-y/o after latest victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: