‘A cheat code in this league’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted with 28-y/o after latest victory

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run in League One to eight games as they comfortably beat Doncaster 3-0 away from home today.

It was a pretty easy afternoon for Lee Johnson’s men who were a class above Rovers from start to finish. And, whilst it was a complete team performance from the Black Cats, Alex Pritchard was once again hugely influential.

The 28-year-old’s career had stalled in recent years but he is quickly becoming a key man for Sunderland and starting to show why clubs have spent big money on him in the past.

Doncaster were unable to deal with the quality of the former Spurs man today, as he recorded an assist for Elliot Embleton’s effort and it was his clever flick that caused the own goal to seal the emphatic win.

It’s fair to say the Sunderland fans are loving how Pritchard is playing right now and they were delighted with his contribution today.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Pritchard is a cheat code in this league 😂 #SAFC — Sunderland Top Dogs Podcast (@SafcTopDogsPod) December 27, 2021

Got to hold my hands up. I though Pritchard was a dud but he has been superb in recent games. Great to see Embleton coming into form again. We have some good footballers at this level. Let’s see what can be done in January to strengthen. 2 left backs on the pitch today 😂 #safc — General Mayhem (@Tony_young78) December 27, 2021

Alex Pritchard is an absolute joy to watch Haway the lads #safc — Jordan Gowling (@JordanGowling29) December 27, 2021

Now he’s up to speed Pritchard is showing consistently that he’s a cut above in this league but Christ almighty how bad were Doncaster? Worst team we’ve faced this season by some distance #SAFC — Martyn Armstrong (@MKA97FTM) December 27, 2021

Pritchard is quality #SAFC — Joe Lennox (@Joelennox19) December 27, 2021