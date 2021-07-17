This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have already started to make progress on the transfer front since Valerien Ismael’s arrival at the Hawthorns but there is still work for them to do in the transfer window.

The Baggies have secured the arrivals of three players so far this summer with all of Alex Mowatt, Matt Clarke and Quevin Castro arriving at the Hawthorns. Those appear to be good additions to the squad but there are still one or two areas that they will need to address.

Football League World believes that the Baggies are in the hunt to secure the loan signing of Manchester City’s talented midfielder Tommy Doyle. It is believed that West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham are all keen on the 19-year-old following their returns to the Championship.

There is also believed to be further competition from a host of other Championship sides, including the likes of QPR, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

So with West Brom in the race for Doyle’s signature, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right addition for the Baggies to make and whether he would start for them…

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a useful signing for West Brom in all honesty.

We’ve already seen the Baggies lose a number of midfielders this summer, either due to permanent moves elsewhere, or the end of their loan deals at The Hawthorns.

As a result, it does seem as though Doyle could be a decent option for Valerien Ismael’s side, given the potential he has shown at City, which suggests he would be a useful candidate to help fill that void in the centre of the park.

Indeed, with so many players leaving in that position, and the fact that City will no doubt expect him to play regularly in order to aid his development if he is to leave on loan, you imagine it would be a surprise if Doyle was to move to The Hawthorns, only to then not be a regular starter for the club.

That does mean there may be a bit of a risk if he does not adapt to this level, but given his pedigree, I think that is a chance worth taking for the Baggies.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart bit of business for West Brom.

Doyle is extremely highly-rated by Manchester City and even in the brief outings he’s had for the senior team in the past has shown why. Technically, he is great on the ball and Albion are lacking that quality passer in the middle of the park.

As well as that, having played for Pep Guardiola and trained with him on a day-to-day basis for a few years, Doyle will also be aware of the importance of pressing and winning the ball back quickly – qualities that Ismael demands.

So, this would be a real coup for any Championship club and he is the sort of player that Albion are lacking in the middle of the park, and he could potentially form a brilliant partnership with Mowatt if given the chance.

Albion have done some excellent business in the window so far by securing Matt Clarke and bringing in Mowatt, and Doyle’s arrival would continue that positive start.

Adam Jones

It all depends on the Chalobah deal as to whether he would start.

With new signing Alex Mowatt and captain already likely to be in fierce competition with any new arrival for a starting spot, it would be hard to see Doyle getting a start if Trevoh Chalobah joins and is mainly utilised as a midfielder, although the Chelsea man can also operate in central defence.

From his comments about Valerien Ismael last night, Livermore seems to be enjoying his football again under his new manager and if he can match his morale with some decent performances in pre-season, he is almost guaranteed a spot as captain.

It would also be strange to see Mowatt on the bench after being such a key player for the West Brom manager at Barnsley last season, so unless there’s an injury to either of the pair, Doyle is unlikely to be in the starting lineup for their Championship opener against Bournemouth next month.

He could be more involved after that if he impresses in training but it would be a hard task for the 19-year-old who has a limited amount of professional football under his belt.

The arrival of Chalobah could make that task impossible. But this signing could be a good one to provide strength in depth, as long as no other central midfielder comes in and blocks his pathway.

If that becomes the case, they should pass on this one.