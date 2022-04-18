“A chance to get regular game time” – Fulham lining up summer move for Arsenal starlet on loan at Middlesbrough: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are lining up a summer move for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, as per the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail report, Fulham have identified the youngster as a potential loan addition they could bring in next season.

Balogun is currently on loan at play-off chasing Middlesbrough for the second half of the Sky Bet Championship campaign, where he has appeared 15 times in the league, scoring three goals and getting two assists.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether or not Balogun would be a good summer addition for Fulham, and whether or not he was ready for the step up to the Premier League?

Declan Harte

Balogun has performed well with his first real chances in senior football with Middlesbrough.

While a starting role at a Premier League club is probably too much too soon for the 20-year old, a position in the squad behind Aleksander Mitrovic could be great for all parties.

Balogun could learn a lot by playing with the imposing Serbian and Silva will no doubt give him opportunities in the first team.

The youngster still needs to gain experience before breaking into this Arsenal side, so this could be a great chance to prove to Mikel Arteta that he has a future with the North London club.

Charlie Gregory

Folarin Balogun has probably been desperate for a chance to get regular game time, especially in the Premier League, for some time now.

Arsenal haven’t been able to give it to him but having managed five goal contributions in 15 Championship outings he looks ready for the task.

He’s clearly going to be a good striker at second tier level judging from his Boro efforts. Fulham is a logical next step for the youngster too, as he’ll get more action with them than he could for the Gunners.

Perhaps another, longer, stint in the Championship could be more beneficial first but considering he has impressed with Boro and Fulham have a Championship squad as they head up a division, it could work out for the player.

George Dagless

I think it might be better for him to get a longer stay in the Championship.

I think we’ve seen some good stuff from him at Middlesbrough but there are clearly things he needs to still improve on and learn and that will only come with game time.

Will he play at Fulham in the Premier League? I don’t think that is a guarantee given the level they will be at and given the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic will be in front of him in the pecking order.

I think he is a player that could feature regularly in the Premier League, but first of all he needs to be getting more minutes in the Championship to keep developing.