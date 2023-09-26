Highlights Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Derby County's record for the lowest points in the Premier League could be broken this season due to the increased competitiveness of the league.

Despite being in League One, Derby is constantly reminded of their 11-point season and would be relieved if another club surpasses their record.

Derby's main focus right now is on getting promoted from the third tier, and they have had a mixed start to the season. They are set to play against Cambridge this weekend.

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Derby County’s unwanted record for the lowest points in the Premier League could be beaten this season.

Derby County’s unwanted Premier League record

As all Rams fans are probably sick of hearing, they remain the side to have the lowest number of points in Premier League history, when they managed to pick up just 11 points in the 2007/08 campaign.

After winning promotion against all odds the season before, when they beat West Brom in the play-off final, everyone knew it would be a tough year for Derby.

Billy Davies was replaced by Paul Jewell, with neither manager capable of getting a tune out of a squad that was simply not good enough to cope with the level they were at.

Since then, unfancied promoted clubs have regularly been questioned whether they can beat Derby’s points total, with Luton and Sheffield United the latest two.

Plus, Burnley have only picked up one point so far, but they did spend big in the summer, so many expect them to be more competitive in the weeks and months ahead.

What has Agbonlahor said about Derby’s record?

Given their lack of resources, you can understand why many expect the Hatters and the Blades to go down, although it’s perhaps disrespectful to question whether they can get 11 points.

Nevertheless, speaking on TalkSPORT, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Agbonlahor feels it’s possible that they could actually break Derby’s record, as he outlined just how tough the division is.

“There's a chance (they could break the record). The Premier League wasn't as hard then as it is now. I look at the league table and all these teams; West Ham is a hard game, Brentford is a hard game, Brighton is a hard game, Villa is a hard game, even Wolves is a hard game. Everton is a hard game.”

Do Derby care about this record?

Of course, this doesn’t matter at all to Derby right now. They are a club in League One, and the only thing anyone connected to the Rams wants is to win promotion this season.

Nevertheless, Derby are a famous club in English football, and the 11-point season was a low mark in their history, and it feels like they are constantly reminded about it every year - at least until a club gets past that mark.

With Luton and Sheffield United’s small budget compared to their rivals, it’s been claimed a lot that they could have similar struggles. Whilst Derby will not be wishing bad luck on other clubs, you can be sure they would be relieved if the ‘doing a Derby’ phrase was changed to another side.

What next for Derby?

As mentioned, the only concern for Derby right now is getting out of the third tier, and Paul Warne’s side have had a mixed start to the campaign, as they sit three points outside the top six at this early stage.

Nevertheless, there’s a lot of football to play, and Derby are back in action against Cambridge this weekend.