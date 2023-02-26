“A Championship team in waiting”, “Plymouth can’t be written off” – Who is going to win the League One title? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The battle for the League One title could potentially be thinning out thanks to this weekend’s results, with Sheffield Wednesday gaining the upper hand on Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims have been top for most of the campaign, but defeat against Wednesday earlier in February saw them leapfrogged by Darren Moore’s side – the Devon outfit returned to the top for a week but last week’s draw against Fleetwood Town and a 5-2 hammering by Peterborough yesterday has seen the Owls open up a three-point advantage.

Ipswich Town are also in the mix and were a lot closer a number of weeks ago but are now eight points adrift of Wednesday, whilst Bolton Wanderers are now just nine points behind the South Yorkshire side after winning six of their last seven matches.

Who is going to be lifting the title though on May 7 – or potentially before that? The FLW team have had their say…

Adam Jones

The first thing that has to be said is that Plymouth can’t be written off – because they have responded well to setbacks this term.

However, you feel their hammering at Peterborough may have been a real sucker punch that they may take a while to produce a reaction to, with the loss of Morgan Whittaker last month also a real blow.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, were able to strengthen their squad and made a very important move in January by replacing Mark McGuinness with another top-quality centre-back in Aden Flint.

Also going unbeaten in the league since October, it would be difficult to see anyone stopping them now as they look to secure the title.

Having the depth and quality needed not just to win the title but also to deal with injuries, Darren Moore will be disappointed if they don’t secure top spot.

Ipswich also have a very talented squad but they’ve had some wobbles, so they may have to settle for second place or a spot in the play-offs.

Toby Wilding

Right now, it does feel hard to look beyond Sheffield Wednesday in all honesty.

The Owls are on an incredible run of 20 league games unbeaten, and having won 14 of those – including nine of the last ten – they do look to be in relentless form right now.

By contrast, we have seen other sides in that title race make costly errors in the past few weeks, which has allowed Sheffield Wednesday to open up something of a gap, and they do have the advantage of games in hand on those closest to them as well.

You also feel they will be spurred on by the desire to avoid the sort of disappointment they ended up enduring last season, something which ought to keep them well focused on the task in hand here.

Add in the quality they have throughout that side, and it does feel as though the League One title ought to be Sheffield Wednesday’s, in just a few month’s time.

Ben Wignall

In my mind, it is tough to see past Sheffield Wednesday at this point.

It’s hard to believe that they have lost just THREE times in the league so far this season – they are pretty much akin to Burnley in the Championship but perhaps play a bit more direct that Vincent Kompany’s side.

Their consistency in recent months has been frightening though – they are currently in the midst of a 20-match unbeaten league run and it shows no signs of stopping, and they even took time out to beat a strong Newcastle side in the FA Cup too, which just showed they are a Championship team in waiting.

Against Charlton they were able to bring the likes of Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on whilst Jack Hunt and Tyreeq Bakinson remained rooted to the bench – that is serious quality squad depth.

Plymouth have put up a good fight but I think they will be battling for second – who takes that is anyone’s guess and I think if Bolton do not get distracted too much by their EFL Trophy plans, they could end up putting a run together to go up with the Owls, who should be the title winners.