“A Championship side in League One at the moment” – Ipswich Town’s class shines through again but is it too late to win promotion?

Ipswich Town have looked so measured and assured in League One since Kieran McKenna replaced Paul Cook at the helm and they will remain optimistic about their chances of breaking into the play-offs with six games to go.

The Tractor Boys beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at Portman Road on Saturday, in a match where the scoreline did not reflect how comfortable the victory actually was.

The fourth placed Pilgrims arrived in Suffolk having won their last six on the bounce without conceding but were limited to precious little by the Ipswich backline and were breached through Sam Morsy in the first half.

James Norwood asserted his physical dominance in the final third to hold off a defender and square a pinpoint low cross for Morsy to tap home, allowing Town to establish a lot of control on proceedings and see the game out effortlessly.

Wes Burns would have been disappointed not to have doubled the hosts’ lead in the second period as Ipswich cruised to victory.

FLW writer Billy Mulley was very impressed with the display and explained just how well the Tractor Boys are playing when he guested on the Weekend Review on FLW TV.

He said: “It keeps their promotion ambitions alive, at the moment you can’t think of a side that are putting in better and more consistent performances than Ipswich.

“The only other team you could put into that category was Plymouth and they completely outplayed them.

“The fact that Plymouth didn’t have a shot on target is an indication of how good Ipswich are at the moment.

“Whether they’re timing this run a little too late, I think that remains to be seen.

“11 games without defeat now and everything seems to be clicking into gear.

“Should they not secure promotion or a play-off place this season, they are going to be such a strong outfit next year, it’s taken a while for the sheer number of new signings to click into gear, but ultimately we’re looking at a Championship side in League One at the moment.”

When looking at promotion candidates at the beginning of a campaign, your eyes can easily be drawn to the recently relegated clubs and the teams who were unsuccessful in the play-offs the previous season, however with the form of Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town since the turn of the year, there is a case to say you would be better off looking at clubs outside the current top six to have a good shot at automatic promotion in League One next term.