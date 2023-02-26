“A Championship loan seems the obvious option” – Burnley set to face summer transfer decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley loanee Bobby Thomas looks to be enjoying his football at Barnsley.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been a regular fixture in the Tykes side as they push for promotion back to the Championship.

Thomas is set to return to Turf Moor in the summer but with the Clarets heading for the Premier League, it may be too soon for him to force his way into Vincent Kompany’s first team plans.

So, what should Burnley do with the defender in the summer?

Our FLW writers reveal their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s impossible to see Thomas having a short-term future in this Burnley side.

Vincent Kompany is leading them back into the Premier League and more recruitment is going to follow that, adding to what’s already a very good squad.

Thomas has been out on loan in League One, whilst Burnley thrive at the top of the Championship, and it’s not like he’s pulling up enough trees to work his way into Kompany’s plans for 23/24 in the Premier League.

Another loan, albeit a progressive one where he’s playing regularly for a good Championship side, will be more beneficial than sitting on his hands at Turf Moor.

Beyond that, there might be a future for him at Burnley.

Ned Holmes

A Championship loan seems the obvious option to me.

Bobby Thomas impressed at Bristol Rovers and has made a very strong start to life at Barnsley. He’s been a mainstay in the side at centre-back and proven what an asset he is in the opposition box as well.

The 22-year-old has proven himself at League One level and the second tier is the natural next step.

You’d imagine Vincent Kompany will want to run the rule over him again in the summer and Thomas may join the first team for pre-season but with a host of centre-back options and a permanent deal planned for Jordan Beyer, a loan move makes the most sense.

He shouldn’t be short of options in the Championship but the Clarets should prioritise two things – an expansive style that is not too far from the football Kompany likes to play and regular game time.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though another loan move could be best for Thomas in the summer.

The defender does seem to have impressed in League One, where he has picked up plenty of useful game time that will help him progress in his career.

But with Burnley looking well set for promotion back to the Premier League this season, it would be a big jump for the 22-year-old to go from the level he is currently playing at, to competing in the top-flight.

As a result, it is hard to imagine he would get many opportunities at Turf Moor in the 2023/24 campaign, meaning in order to ensure he continues to get the game time he needs, another loan could make sense.

Indeed, after showing what he can do in League One, you feel a step up to the Championship could suit him next season, to allow him to continue to progress towards a higher level in the future.