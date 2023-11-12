Birmingham City are interested in Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee after the 28-year-old made a great start to life in League Two with the Red Dragons, according to The Sun.

The former Luton man has scored ten goals and notched two assists for the North Wales outfit this season, after playing a huge role in the Red Dragons' National League title-winning campaign last season.

Given Lee's great form during the opening stages of the season, it's no surprise that he's attracting interest from clubs higher up the Football League pyramid.

However, given Wrexham's financial backing, they may not need to cash in on the midfielder like other clubs at that level would, so Birmingham may face a tough ask in prizing the player away from The Racecourse.

Would Elliot Lee be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Having played at the level earlier in his career, Lee is a bonafide second tier level player who is plying his trade in a division lower than his actual talent, according to Carlton Palmer.

"In my opinion, Lee is a Championship level player playing in a lower division, so it's no surprise to me that he's attracting the attention of Championship clubs," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"However, Championship clubs would have to make an unrefusable offer as Wrexham are ambitious, financially backed and under no pressure to sell.

"I'd be surprised if Lee wanted to leave Wrexham at this point, as they are on a mission and are looking to complete back-to-back promotions.

"I think Birmingham will have to look elsewhere.

"Lee, who can play in midfield and in more of an advanced role, has netted 10 goals and two assists this season."

Would Elliot Lee be interested in a move to Birmingham City?

Despite being two divisions above Wrexham, a move to Birmingham may not be appealing to Lee as most moves from League Two to the Championship would be.

Wrexham's financial power is well-documented, meaning that the club are able to pay their players well.

Also, Wrexham are an exciting, ambitious club who currently find themselves in the League Two automatic promotion spots.

Would Lee sacrifice a chance of earning back-to-back promotions to join a club who find themselves in 18th place in the Championship?

There's no doubt that Birmingham are a bigger club playing in a better league, but 28-year-old Lee has tasted Championship football before during his spells with Barnsley and Luton and failed to take the league by storm.

He scored just two goals in 29 appearances across three different seasons.

Lee is probably a better player now, but he may rather be a big fish in a small pond in League Two than a small fish in a big pond in the Championship.

Perhaps, if Lee was younger and hadn't tasted Championship football before, he might be more interested in a move to Birmingham, but given his age, the project building at Wrexham, Birmingham's dismal form and his previous Championship experiences, Lee may be better off staying at Wrexham.

How likely is Elliot Lee to take Wrexham to League One?

The Welsh side are on a fantastic run of form, having won five of their last six league games after finding their feet in the division.

Their recent 2-0 win against Gillingham took them up to second place and they now have momentum behind them.

With stars like Lee, Paul Mullin and James McClean on their books, coupled with Hollywood backing, there's absolutely no reason why Wrexham shouldn't get promoted this season.

Perhaps the project at Wrexham might just outweigh any Championship offers for Lee. It's an exciting time to be part of the Welsh club.