Dimitar Berbatov believes Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will want to stay at the club next season and therefore reject a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Clarets have secured their promotion to the Premier League and are now within grasp of the Championship title.

Kompany’s men drew 2-2 with Rotherham United last night, meaning their title celebrations are on hold until the weekend.

Burnley went ahead twice last night through Scott Twine and Manuel Benson but were pegged back by Rotherham as the Millers picked up a valuable point in their bid to stay in the division.

Kompany’s job at Turf Moor hasn’t gone unnoticed with in recent days the Belgian has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Tottenham.

The former Manchester City defender is enjoying his first managerial role in England, and he has managed to meet expectations by guiding Burnley to a top-two finish.

Tottenham aren’t the only side interested in a move for Kompany with it also being reported this week that fellow Premier League side Chelsea are also keen on the Belgian.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter, the Blues have currently got Frank Lampard in the dugout, but that is expected to only last until the end of the season.

There has been no further update in regards to the two sides interest in Kompany, but it has emerged that Kompany is keen on staying at Burnley and taking them into the Premier League next season.

Will Kompany leave Burnley this summer?

There is still an uncertainty in terms of Kompany’s future, as there’s been no dismissal of the links to these clubs.

However, former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Kompany will reject any move to Tottenham as he will want to manage Burnley in the Premier League.

He told Betfred: “I don’t believe he’s going to go to Tottenham. What he’s done with Burnley is a great achievement and I believe he will want to continue working with them in the Premier League next season and help them stay within it. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I’m sure that it’s a challenge he will thrive upon.

“He will want to continue his development as a manager at Burnley, and I’m sure in the future he will have ambitions of managing Manchester City. I believe he will continue developing his managerial skills at a few different clubs, until that opportunity presents itself. Congratulations to him with everything he’s achieved at Burnley so far.”

Some may say it is a risk for Kompany to stay at Burnley next season, as there will be an expectation that they will be near the bottom of the Premier League. However, given the job he has done, he will surely be given the time and backing to make sure the Clarets give it a good go next season.

While at Tottenham, there is a lot of uncertainty at the club at this moment in time, and with the likelihood Harry Kane could depart, Kompany may see it as better for his managerial development to stay at Turf Moor.