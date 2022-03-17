A.C. Milan keeping transfer tabs on Fulham player along with Arsenal and Liverpool

Italian giants A.C. Milan are still keeping tabs on Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to Italian website CalcioMercato.

The 19-year-old, who has just been called up to Portugal’s under-21 squad for the very first time despite being an England youth international at three different age groups, is having a sparkling campaign with the Cottagers after making his breakthrough at the back end of last season.

Carvalho has seven goals and six assists to his name in 2021-22, which caught the attention of Liverpool during the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s side tried to make a late transfer window move for the teenager but they could not get a deal over the line in time, meaning that Carvalho will see the season out at Craven Cottage.

With his contract expiring this summer, Carvalho is free to talk to clubs outside of England in regards to a pre-contract arrangement, which means that Milan can offer the attacking midfielder a deal right now.

CalcioMercato have reported that Liverpool are still keen on doing a deal for Carvalho, as well as Arsenal, but English clubs will have to wait until June to offer a contract to Fulham’s starlet – unless they agree an out-of-window transfer fee with the west London club.

The Verdict

It seems inevitable that Carvalho, despite Fulham looking likely to be in the Premier League next season, will depart the Cottagers in the summer.

He’s clearly a player with an incredibly high ceiling and he’s stood out as one of the Championship’s best attacking midfielders this season.

The standard of clubs that want the teenager speak volumes, and it’s perhaps a surprise that Liverpool have not been in a rush to agree a fee with Fulham instead of waiting until June to offer a contract and then potentially take it to a tribunal.

There could be several more clubs in the running if it gets to the sixth month of the year and Carvalho’s future is not sorted, and it would be interesting if a foreign club were to put a contract offer in right now for the 19-year-old.