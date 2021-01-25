‘A brilliant fit for the club’ – Sheffield Wednesday plot transfer move for 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to strike a deal after making a bid for Harry Pickering, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Crewe Alexandra defender has made 145 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2017 with the 22-year-old establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers outside of the top two tiers.

It’s claimed that Blackburn Rovers have been interested in the left back, but now the Owls are the ones with the clearest path to making a move.

So would Pickering be a good signing for the Yorkshire side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns It’s definitely a problem position at Hillsborough right now. Morgan Fox’s departure hit Wednesday harder than they might’ve expected and a new left-back would be a welcome addition. In terms of Pickering, I like the look of the deal. He’s got the ability to stand out in the Championship and make the step up, plus you cannot imagine it is going to be a deal that breaks the bank – always an added boost for Chansiri! If it’s there to get done in the coming week, Wednesday will be getting their hands on a decent addition. Quiz: The top 16 Sheffield Wednesday record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Who did Jack Hunt join for £1.53m? Swansea City Bristol City Middlesbrough Derby

Sam Rourke This would be a really strong signing. I’m a big fan of Pickering and think he’s destined for bigger and better things, no disrespect intended to Crewe Alexandra. He’s a really dynamic left-back is effective in both an attacking and defending sense, and he’d provide Wednesday with a great long-term solution at left-back. The defender is consistently impressing for the Railwaymen with his driving runs down the left-flank often a catalyst for attacking opportunities, and I think the Owls could do with someone who has that attacking thrust from defence. The Owls need a new left-back, there is no denying that, and signing someone like Pickering who will be hungry to impress at Hillsborough, already has clear ability, and has a real potential to get even better, sounds like top business to me. Ben Wignall In an opinion piece for FLW a few weeks ago, I suggested that Wednesday should target Pickering instead of going for Greg Cunningham from Cardiff – so this is personally pleasing to hear that they’ve made a bid! Pickering would be a brilliant fit for the club. I have no idea how long Neil Thompson will be in charge for but he’s shown versatility in the systems he’s willing to use so far. And Pickering is a player whose best asset is going forward, so he’s equally adept in a three-back formation that utilises flying wing-backs as he is in a back four like he plays in for Crewe. I doubt that Crewe will want over £1 million for Pickering despite how highly-rated he is, and that would represent cracking value for the Owls should they get a deal over the line.