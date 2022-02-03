‘A brilliant appointment’ – Frontrunner emerges for Sunderland managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are thought to be very keen on making Roy Keane their new manager after sacking Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats made the decision to part ways with the former Bristol City chief following the embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including former boss Keane, with some reports claiming he has been offered the job. The Irishman enjoyed a successful spell on Wearside earlier in his career but he hasn’t had a managerial role in over a decade, although he has still worked in football.

So, would he be a good appointment? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Billy Mulley

I really like the look of this potential appointment.

Roy Keane is someone who has the credentials and character to see instant success at The Stadium of Light, which is the ultimate ambition given their proximity to the automatic promotion places.

Keane is someone who has been out of the managerial game for a while now, but his valuable insight when appearing on Sky Sports is a reminder of the knowledge he does possess in the modern-day game.

There will naturally be great candidates linked with the job, given the sheer size of the club, but for me, this stands out as one of the better appointments they could make.

There are some good names being spoken about regarding the vacancy at Sunderland, but Keane for me would be a brilliant appointment.

Alfie Burns

Keane had a good stint in-charge of Sunderland before, leading them to the Premier League and then doing well in the top-flight.

That’s often forgotten when we watch him now as a pundit. Part of the reason for that is because it’s been a long time since Keane was at the forefront of the managerial scene.

However, it’s something he clearly wants to get back into if the job is right. In that sense, it would be quite fitting if his route back into management came with Sunderland.

The expectation levels would be something he could manage and he would be firm, but fair with a dressing room full of talent. There’s an element of risk with Keane because he’s been so long out of the managerial game, but Sunderland once took that risk before and it paid off.

Who is to say it wouldn’t work like that again?

Adam Jones

This would be a very unexpected appointment – but Keane would certainly give them a kick up the backside if needed and would definitely set the standards high at the Stadium of Light.

This is why a new manager bounce under him would almost feel inevitable – but whether he would be able to maintain good form for the long run remains to be seen. If you had asked me a few months down the line whether this would be a good appointment, I would have said yes without any hesitation.

But will his old-school managerial style work in the modern game? It probably would in the short term – but will the Black Cats’ players get tired of potential rollockings?

In fairness to him, he has worked as an assistant manager more recently so it’s not as if he’s been completely out of the game for over a decade, and maybe that could help him.

Summing it up, I’m leaning towards this being a good appointment if he can be adaptable. A combination of high standards, a progressive style of play and adaptability on Keane’s end would probably be enough to win the Wearside outfit promotion.