‘A bright, young footballer’ – Leeds United interested in Sheffield United player: The verdict

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have had a £5 million bid for the 18-year-old rejected, while Leeds, Aston Villa, and Brentford are also keen on him.

But would the teenager be a good signing for the Whites? And is he good enough for the Premier League?

George Dagless

I think it’s a bit early to be predicting whether he’ll cut it in the Premier League long term but I would say he deserves to be in and around the top flight with opportunities to play in it in the coming seasons.

Obviously Sheffield United can’t provide that right now and a club like Leeds United could well be the best place for him.

He’d not have much personal upheaval given the location of the two clubs and that can help a young player, whilst his talent would surely be nurtured by Marcelo Bielsa better than most managers.

Is he good enough for the Premier League now? I don’t think it’s fair to say he is to be honest but I do think he has the potential to be, and that is clearly why Leeds are interested in him.

He’s a bright, young footballer, and the Whites’ policy of bringing such talent in recent seasons makes them an attractive, proven move for such players.

Ben Wignall

It’s hard to know what to make of Jebbison because he’s been seen incredibly little senior football – he’s also yet to even make the bench in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic due to Sheffield United’s depth up-front.

All that we can really go off is his performances in the Premier League at the end of last season, where the Canadian was thrown in at the deep end when the Blades’ relegation was confirmed but really impressed.

The teenager showed exceptional movement to score the winning goal at Goodison Park against Everton and looked a threat all game with his pace, which definitely showed there was more to come.

It would be a massive risk for any top-flight club to be paying fees of over £5 million for someone with so little senior experience though, and if he moves to a Premier League club it’s unlikely he will see senior football for a while and he will more likely be left to develop in an under-23 outfit.

Jebbison’s most ideal scenario would be for Jokanovic to overhaul his strike-force in the last week of the window at Bramall Lane and to perhaps get rid of Lys Mousset and another United forward and make Jebbison a starting figure at the Blades – for me, it’s too early for him to move and with Leeds already having two promising strikers in Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood it wouldn’t make much sense.

Toby Wilding

This is a tough call to make from a Leeds United perspective you feel.

On the one hand, Jebbison is clearly a very promising attacker, and we saw during the last few games of last season that he has the potential to make an impact in the Premier League, particularly considering he is only 18, and has plenty of time to improve and develop his career.

However, it is worth noting that Leeds already have two centre forwards of a similar age to Jebbison who look as though they will be capable of breaking into and making an impact at first-team level for the Whites in the not too distant future, in the form of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood.

As a result, it seems this may not be a major priority for Leeds at the minute, and given it appears as though Jebbison will not be cheap this summer, the Elland Road club could arguably be better off focusing their attention elsewhere.