Sheffield Wednesday

‘A brief glimmer of hope dashed away’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player update involving Celtic

Published

9 mins ago

on

Yorkshire Live have confirmed that nothing has changed in regards to Liam Shaw’s move to Celtic despite the sacking of Neil Lennon.

The Owls Academy graduate signed a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish champions earlier this month following weeks of talks, although that move has been thrown into some doubt after Lennon was relieved of his duties at Celtic Park – with the Hoops 18 points behind rivals Rangers.

However, despite Lennon’s expected departure, Dom Howson revealed that the situation remains the same, meaning Shaw’s move to Celtic is still set to go through at the end of the campaign.

Shaw won’t be available to feature in Wednesday’s trip to Brentford tonight after the teenager was sent off during Saturday’s defeat to Birmingham City, meaning he begins a two-match suspension.

The defender will also miss the Owls’ trip to Luton on the weekend, although he’ll be available for selection for Wednesday’s crucial six-point against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham next Wednesday.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting to the news that Shaw’s move to Celtic is still expected to happen:


