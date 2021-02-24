‘A brief glimmer of hope dashed away’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player update involving Celtic

Yorkshire Live have confirmed that nothing has changed in regards to Liam Shaw’s move to Celtic despite the sacking of Neil Lennon.

The Owls Academy graduate signed a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish champions earlier this month following weeks of talks, although that move has been thrown into some doubt after Lennon was relieved of his duties at Celtic Park – with the Hoops 18 points behind rivals Rangers.

However, despite Lennon’s expected departure, Dom Howson revealed that the situation remains the same, meaning Shaw’s move to Celtic is still set to go through at the end of the campaign.

Shaw won’t be available to feature in Wednesday’s trip to Brentford tonight after the teenager was sent off during Saturday’s defeat to Birmingham City, meaning he begins a two-match suspension.

The defender will also miss the Owls’ trip to Luton on the weekend, although he’ll be available for selection for Wednesday’s crucial six-point against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham next Wednesday.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting to the news that Shaw’s move to Celtic is still expected to happen:

His career will flop just like Hirst and Clare, cya — 🇶🇦🇾🇪 (@ejc18671) February 24, 2021

As I said at the time, Celtic is not the lure it once was. They are rudderless, lacking in quality and are is as much turmoil as us right now. Don't see why anyone would want to join them right now. Same logic for players coming to us in that respect. — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) February 24, 2021

Good riddance we only want people who want to be here, had enough of money chasers and let’s not mention his name again 🦉 — adisimmo (@adisimmo1) February 24, 2021

Lol, he gonna sit in reserves and be loaned out to Ross county — David Sports (@1SportsGenius) February 24, 2021

Not interested — Finlay Derbyshire (@FinlayDerbyshi3) February 24, 2021

See him next season while he's on loan at Gillingham — Coops_1867 (@philcooper15) February 24, 2021

A brief glimmer of hope dashed away. #swfc https://t.co/h5UZ62Gn4r — Vital Wednesday (@VitalWednesday) February 24, 2021

Why would it change? He signed a contract to play for Celtic, not Neil Lennon. Do you honestly think it was Neil Lennon that signed Shaw? He’d probably never heard of the kid until 3 weeks ago. — Glen SWFC B (@growlers6) February 24, 2021

Could he still decide to back out of it of he wanted to though? Not suggesting he will, but wondering if survival this season and Lennon going might even possibly change his mind. — Les Robinson (@MrLesRobinson) February 24, 2021