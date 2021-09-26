Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘A breath of fresh air’, ‘Refreshing’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Steve Cooper’s honest admission

Steve Cooper has admitted that it was ‘powerful’ listening to the Nottingham Forest fans after his first game in charge of the Reds ended in a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

The former Swansea City boss was named as Chris Hughton’s successor last week, and the support got a chance to see the new man yesterday as they picked up a point against the Lions.

The arrival of Cooper has been met with positivity on the terraces, with the new head coach given a fantastic reception as he walked out in the City Ground yesterday.

And, it’s fair to say he was impressed with the support. After touching on previous visits to the famous stadium, Cooper admitted it was great to hear everyone behind him and the team, as he urged the players to give them something to cheer moving forward.

Unsurprisingly, this went down very well with the fans, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Cooper’s comments…


