‘A breath of fresh air’, ‘Refreshing’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Steve Cooper’s honest admission

Steve Cooper has admitted that it was ‘powerful’ listening to the Nottingham Forest fans after his first game in charge of the Reds ended in a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

🎞 Post-Millwall (h): Steve Cooper 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 25, 2021

The former Swansea City boss was named as Chris Hughton’s successor last week, and the support got a chance to see the new man yesterday as they picked up a point against the Lions.

The arrival of Cooper has been met with positivity on the terraces, with the new head coach given a fantastic reception as he walked out in the City Ground yesterday.

And, it’s fair to say he was impressed with the support. After touching on previous visits to the famous stadium, Cooper admitted it was great to hear everyone behind him and the team, as he urged the players to give them something to cheer moving forward.

Unsurprisingly, this went down very well with the fans, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Cooper’s comments…

Positive and forward thinking. I’m impressed let’s keep this going. Good luck Steve and COYR 🎈 https://t.co/OgqYbsi3yj — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) September 25, 2021

Really hope this one works out, the guy’s a breath of fresh air to listen to, has a humble passion and desire to succeed. Love it! Feels like we have a direction. #COYR #nffc https://t.co/6UZ9R9OQV2 — Stuart Hosking (@Stubob7) September 25, 2021

Refreshing to hear a manager having faith in our squad and wanting to do better, not about how good the opposition are #nffc https://t.co/SBGxYh141f — Dannyduncs (@DanielD07631863) September 25, 2021

Loving his enthusiasm 👌 — Psycho was back V2 (@psychoFTID) September 25, 2021

Full of hope after listening to that,talked about our ability rather than the opposition — Carl (@MedCLJS) September 25, 2021

He’s with us fans I think #NFFC haven’t heard a more positive interview for years! — Dave Kinny (@Davekynaston) September 25, 2021

What a fantastic post match interview. Charisma, positivity. Not the result we wanted but fantastic moving forward. — Thomas Paice (@paice_tom) September 25, 2021