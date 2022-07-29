“A boxing match” – Portsmouth fan pundit makes Sheffield Wednesday fixture prediction

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth kick off their 2022/23 campaign this weekend with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

After a tenth placed finish last season, Danny Cowley has been keen to add to his side this summer to try and create a squad that’s able to push further up the table.

However, Darren Moore has also been hard at work with his Sheffield Wednesday side after they lost across two legs to Sunderland in the play-off semi-final last season.

Therefore, tomorrow’s game could be an interesting match up.

So, with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Tom Chappell how he sees the game going: “We’ve had the signing of Dane Scarlett from Tottenham Hotspur, which is probably my favourite one of the summer so far.

“A lot of people predicting us to be ninth or tenth in this League One season. I think we might prove a few people wrong given the, not big name marquee signings that we’ve made, but the quality of the signings and the way in which this team is going to operate together I’m really excited to see.

“So, for Sheffield Wednesday, I hope we can go there and get something out of it.

“I think it’s a good time to be playing them in terms of a fresh start and them not quite knowing, finding their feet with lots of new players in their side just like ourselves.

“It’s either going to be a high scoring, thrilling, two teams really going at it, big opener, 3-2 Pompey or a 0-0, both trying to work themselves out a bit like the first couple of rounds of a boxing match.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Portsmouth played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Fratton Park? 1-0 loss 2-1 win 3-2 win 4-3 loss

The Verdict:

You can see Tom’s point that this is a game with the potential to either be really exciting or fairly cagey given both sides may still be working themselves out.

However, with fans inside the ground cheering both sides on, you like to think that the teams will be ready to go and put in a big performance.

If that is the case then you can see a number of goals, as Tom predicted, although with both sides having made good additions, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.