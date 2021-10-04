‘A bold decision for sure’ – Cardiff City’s stance on future of Mick McCarthy outlined: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have endured a terrible run of form in the Championship over the last few weeks and that has placed a lot of pressure on Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds’ 1-0 defeat against Reading on Saturday means that they enter the international break on the back of five successive league defeats in which they have scored just one goal.

That has seen Cardiff drop down to 20th place in the table and they are only sat three points above the relegation zone. That has led to some sections of the club’s fanbase turning on McCarthy and potentially feeling that a change is needed at this stage.

However, according to Wales Online, Cardiff’s hierarchy are still maintaining faith in McCarthy and are hoping that he can turn around their form as he did when he arrived partway through last term.

At this stage, it is thought that there are no immediate plans to replace McCarthy with the club’s hierarchy having seen enough in the performance against Reading to think he still has the support of his players.

With Cardiff’s stance over McCarthy now clearer, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel that is the right decision. And also whether they feel the experienced boss can turn things around…

Adam Jones

He has the experience to get them out of trouble – but at this stage – he isn’t getting the very best out of his players.

Playing four centre-backs at home to Reading at the weekend was a strange decision, and despite an improved performance on Saturday, they still aren’t good enough at the moment.

They had a few chances to put the ball in the back of the net, but actually came closest to scoring with a cross that hit the post – and key men Kieffer Moore isn’t making a great impact either.

He would have been sacked by now by the majority of Championship clubs to allow someone else to come in and put their stamp on the squad during the international break.

But he does have the experience to turn it around after making such a promising start to his tenure at the Cardiff City Stadium. It’s just a shock to see him still in a job, because he arguably deserves his P45.

Ben Wignall

I’m surprised at this considering Cardiff sacked Neil Harris earlier this year after five defeats in a row.

Before that and certainly in the season prior when Harris got the Bluebirds into the play-offs, he was doing alright and the same could be said for McCarthy, who turned the club’s results around last season when he arrived but couldn’t get them into the top six.

After a promising start to the season though Cardiff have flatlined and their recent results have definitely been concerning.

Whilst they’ve never been that prolific under McCarthy it’s a strong back-line that has been the main feature of good performances so to concede nine goals in two matches against Blackburn Rovers and West Brom is a major worry.

Even though McCarthy hasn’t really been helped in the transfer market with extra additions clearly missed in the attacking midfield areas of the pitch, I think one or two more losses in a row should really seal his fate and it’s interesting to see that Michael Flynn is now available after leaving Newport County – he could be a good progressive fit for Cardiff if the opportunity were to become available.

George Harbey

It’s a bold decision for sure.

Fans have started to turn on McCarthy already, and once that happens, it is hard to turn around. Results are the only thing that matters, regardless of how performances are.

You would normally expect the international break to be the best time for a club to part ways with a manager, as a successor would have two weeks to come in and work with their new group of players.

But if Cardiff are sticking with McCarthy, then it shows that they believe he can turn things around, and fans are just going to have to trust them.