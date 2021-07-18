‘A bold decision’ – Birmingham City make call on 23-y/o’s future at St. Andrew’s: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has recently revealed that defender Steve Seddon could be heading for the exit door this summer.

The 23-year-old has been with the Blues since 2014, and has gone on to make 12 appearances in total for their first-team over the years.

He has also impressed out on loan with the likes of AFC Wimbledon, Stevenage and Portsmouth in the past, but that doesn’t seem to have been enough to earn him a long-term future with Lee Bowyer’s side.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Birmingham Live), Bowyer revealed that Seddon could be set to leave the club this summer in search of regular game time.

“He was one of the lads that had Covid and there’s potential he will be moving on. Like any club we have to move bodies on as well, you can’t just keep bringing players in, bringing players in.

“As it stands this is the group we are working with. Will that change between now and of the end window? Probably. That’s the reality. I don’t think our football club is like that, I think most are.”

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of this reported decision on the defender’s future at St. Andrew’s.

Toby Wilding:

I think this is a good decision for Birmingham to make with regards to Seddon’s future.

Seddon has never really been able to establish himself during his time at St Andrew’s, and he hasn’t always convinced when he has been given an opportunity to make his mark.

As a result, it does seem like moving him on this summer could be the right thing to do, given that at 23-years-old, Seddon is going to want to be playing regular first-team football, which it seems he is unlikely to get with the Blues, who you feel should also be able to cope with his departure.

Indeed, with just a year left on his contract with Birmingham, this could also be their last chance to receive a fee for Seddon, so it does make sense from a financial perspective to try and move him on as well.

With that in mind, it seems like it would be no huge surprise to see Seddon playing somewhere other than Birmingham next season.

Ben Wignall:

I genuinely thought Seddon would get a chance this season considering Lee Bowyer had a good look at him on the pitch when he arrived at the end of last season, but it’s seemingly not to be.

Bowyer has instead signed Juan Castillo from Chelsea to play at either left-back or left-wing-back and that will only push Seddon further down the pecking order, especially if the plans are to play with four defenders and not three – in that case then Kristian Pedersen will surely be the number one choice at left-back.

Luckily for Seddon though he will have no shortage of suitors, and I can see him finding a top League One club very easily, having spent time on loan at both AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth.

If I was Birmingham though I wouldn’t be cutting Seddon adrift just yet – I’d have given him one more season to see what he can do – but it seems like their mind has been made up and the 23-year-old will be moving on.

Jacob Potter:

This is a bold decision, and they’ll be hoping they don’t live to regret this.

I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from Seddon when he’s been out on loan with the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth in the past, and he’s not exactly looked out of place when featuring for the Birmingham City first-team.

But at the age of 23, he’ll be looking to find regular game time in senior football, and if he can’t get that with Lee Bowyer’s side, then it’s probably for the best that he departs this summer.

Birmingham will be hoping to get a fee for him, and with one year remaining on his current contract, I’d expect him to not be short of offers ahead of the new season.

I do fear that this could come back to bite them, as Seddon has shown promise in the outings he’s made with Birmingham City.