Highlights Carlton Palmer believes that Leeds United's loss of Luis Sinisterra to AFC Bournemouth on the last day of the transfer window is a tough blow for the team.

Despite the late departure of Sinisterra, Leeds was able to secure a good replacement in Jaidon Anthony, who has a proven record in the Championship and is expected to be a valuable addition.

The statistics show that while Sinisterra may be more of a goal threat, Anthony excels in creating chances and providing assists, making him a smart signing for Leeds United.

Sinisterra's parent club have had a less than desirable start to the season, having won one, drawn three, and lost one.

The Colombian winger only featured in two of those games; the solo win and a draw against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season. He scored once and made an average of two key passes per game.

"It was a blow for Leeds United to lose Sinisterra to AFC Bournemouth, on the last day of the transfer window," said Palmer to Football League World.

"It was so late, and they'll be very, very disappointed."

He scored eight goals in all competitions for Leeds last season.

But, despite a short amount of time to find a replacement for the Colombian, Leeds brought in someone who the pundit believes will be a very good addition.

Carlton Palmer on Leeds United's Sinisterra replacement

The Yorkshire-based club were able to do an essential swap deal with the Cherries. As one winger went down south, one was heading up north. The replacement that Leeds got was Jaidon Anthony.

Anthony, who'd helped his parent club win promotion two seasons ago, had featured in all three of Bournemouth's Premier League games before his loan move to the Whites. He also played 30 times for the club, last season, helping them stay in England's top division.

Palmer believes that Leeds have got a very good player in Anthony.

"When they (Bournemouth) got promoted in the 2021/22 season, he made 45 appearances in the Championship, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists," said the pundit to FLW.

"Anthony is a very good replacement, at this level."

Why Jaidon Anthony will be a good replacement for Sinisterra

As Palmer mentioned, the 23-year-old has a proven record in the Championship.

On top of the 16 goals and assists that he achieved in the Cherries' last season in the English second tier, he created 18 big chances, according to SofaScore.

He's a chance creating machine at this level.

He averaged over four shot-creating actions (offensive actions that directly lead to a shot), per 90, in that 21/22 season, according to FBRef.

If we compare that to Sinisterra's record, from his last season with Feyenoord, in the Eredivisie, the Colombian was creating just over one more shot-creating action that Anthony was. But the chances that the 23-year-old was creating were better.

Despite Sinisterra creating more shooting opportunities, their goal-creating actions (offensive actions that directly lead to a shot), per 90, are almost identical at 0.66 and 0.67, respectively. This shows than Anthony was creating better chances.

Similarly, when they were both playing in the Premier League last season, the English winger had a better goal-creating actions record, per 90, than Sinisterra; 0.29 to the Colombian's 0.21.

The 24-year-old may be a more of a direct goal threat than Anthony. But the new Leeds winger definitely makes up for it in the assists and the chances that he creates for others.

The stats back up Palmer's point; Jaidon Anthony will be a smart signing for the club.