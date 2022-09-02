“A bizarre one” – Barnsley fan pundit reacts to Callum Styles departure as Millwall seal loan deal

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Barnsley’s relegation to League One last season, the future of multiple players were always bound to be in doubt.

However, one player in particular who was still at the club on deadline day but had been attracting interest was Callum Styles.

The 22-year-old has spent the last two years as a regular in the Barnsley side and has shown his ability as a player in the Championship, especially during the 2020-21 campaign under Valerien Ismael.

Admittedly, the player hasn’t had the best 12 months as part of a side that suffered relegation, but at the end of last night’s transfer window a deal with Millwall seemed to be in the works.

Barnsley have now confirmed that the midfielder has joined the Lions on a season-long loan deal but has also put pen-to-paper on a new contract that will keep him at Oakwell until 2025.

It’s not a deal you typically see, especially at this stage in the summer, so we asked FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall for his verdict on the deal, and he sees the positives in it despite the Tykes losing a key player.

“I think the Styles situation is a bizarre one but actually could become quite a good deal for Barnsley on the face of it,” Joe said.

“Him signing a new deal allows us to know that we’ve got a bit more confidence in getting the final that we feel he’s worth.

“Obviously allowing him to go to Millwall, I imagine means we’re not paying all of his wages so hopefully it reduces the wage bill and also gives him the opportunity to be in the shop window in terms of his longer term career playing at Championship level.

“If he can impress and have a really good season, Barnsley could sell him next summer for more than we would’ve got this summer.

“So actually, it could be a sign that Barnsley’s board have played hard-ball on this one and stuck it out for the long haul and actually come up with a plan that could work for us, which is much better than selling him on the cheap this summer just because nobody wants to offer the value we want for him.

“So, I’m quite pleased – it still remains to be seen whether or not we will get the value that we expect and that we feel that Callum Styles is worth long-term, but I wish him all the best at Millwall and hope he plays really well and then this deal could be a good deal for all parties.”

The Verdict

This definitely does appear to be a weird deal between the two sides especially given the fact that Styles has signed a new contract with Barnsley in the process.

It seems as though the player himself may have been keen to get Championship football again this season but the Tykes weren’t going to receive a fee they felt was appropriate to let him go this summer.

In a good Millwall side, you would expect the player, who’s still young, to develop his game and bring his standard back up to what it should be.

This is a deal that gives all parties room for choice.

If Barnsley were to go straight back up to the the Championship, the two could reunite in the summer but if they are unable but Styles has a good loan season then it could definitely increase his price tag next summer meaning Barnsley won’t miss out.