“A bit upsetting” – Curtis Davies critical of Derby County after Lincoln defeat

Derby County captain Curtis Davies has suggested his side’s performance was “annoying” and “a bit upsetting” in their defeat to Lincoln City last night.

The two League One sides met at LNER Stadium as the EFL resumed yesterday and it was the Imps that ensured all three points stayed in Lincolnshire – thanks to goals in either half from Jack Diamond and Ben House.

The defeat continues the Rams’ poor form away from Pride Park this season with Liam Rosenior failing to win and taking just two points from four games on the road in the league.

Speaking to club media after the game, Davies issued an honest assessment of the game and a strong response to his side’s disappointing display.

He said: “I’d like to say frustrating, it’s more annoying, to be honest, and probably a bit upsetting in the fact that they’re a decent footballing team but the game was pretty much won on second balls, a bit of extra work, going the extra yard, tracking back, getting men behind the ball.

“They went one-nil up early which allowed them to defend the lead, we’ve got to obviously accept that but it’s another case of if we don’t get that goal to come back into it we’re going to become more stretched and in that second half we wanted a reaction, yes.

“We tried to get a bit more in their faces and up against them but I felt that sometimes that we’d go forward and when it comes to the tracking back bit it wasn’t as clear.

“I don’t mind if we go into that mode in the last 10/15 minutes but it is a long half to allow second balls to be falling to their midfielders when we’re nodding it down and stuff like that.

“It became a bit frustrating but ultimately as bad as we were, Lincoln played well and deserved the win.”

The Rams will not have to wait long for their chance to bounce back as they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Pride Park on Saturday.

They will not get the opportunity to put right their poor form on the road until the 1st of October, however, when they travel to face Cambridge United.

The Verdict

Davies has not minced his words here and it is the job of the captain to provide an honest appraisal of his team’s performances – irrelevant of whether they’ve played well or poorly.

He’s bang on with his honest assessment of what was a frustrating display from the Rams as they were happy to pour forward in the second half but looked unwilling to do the hard yards that a League One away game often requires.

Their form on the road this season has been poor and that will need to chance if they want to bounce straight back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Having a leader like Davies, who isn’t afraid to say it like it is, should help them in that regard.