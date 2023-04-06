This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town will be looking to back up their impressive victory over arch-rivals Watford by securing a positive result in their showdown with Millwall tomorrow.

The Hatters claimed all three points in front of their supporters last weekend thanks to goals from Gabriel Osho and Allan Campbell.

With Sheffield United also securing a victory in their clash with Norwich City, the gap between them and Rob Edwards' side in the Championship standings remained the same.

Currently six points behind the Blades, Luton will need their promotion rivals to slip up in order to have a chance of closing this particular gap.

While Luton are set to take on Millwall and Blackpool over the Easter period, United are scheduled to face Wigan Athletic and Burnley.

Middlesbrough meanwhile, who are level on points with Luton, host Burnley tomorrow before heading to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Monday.

What has FLW's Luton Town fan pundit had to say about the club's automatic promotion hopes?

Making reference to the club's promotion hopes, Luton Town fan pundit Daniel Ashby has suggested that a top-two finish is a bit unrealistic due to the size of the gap between his side and the Blades.

Speaking to FLW, Ashby said: "I think the gap is probably just a bit too big, six points with seven games to go.

"A worse goal difference, and also Sheffield United have a game in hand.

"So, probably a bit unrealistic.

"Luton will probably have to go near-perfect, I'm not sure we will be able to and even then, I think Sheffield United will get enough points to probably finish ahead of Luton.

"It's still been a good season, there's not really any pressure but as a Luton fan I just want us to consolidate the play-offs first and then we'll see if we can challenge for the top-two."

Could the Hatters launch a late bid for a top-two finish?

Ashby makes a valid point regarding the Blades as they could end up extending their advantage over Luton if they win their game in hand.

However, by continuing to pick up victories on a regular basis, there is a chance that the Hatters could move within striking distance of United which would place their rivals under a great deal of pressure.

The fact that automatic promotion is still a possibility at this stage of the season is a testament to the fantastic job that Edwards has done at Luton.

If Luton finish behind the Blades, or Middlesbrough, in the league standings, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a long-awaited return to the top-flight via the play-offs next month.