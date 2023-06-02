This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rob Edwards has emerged as a potential candidate to take over at Leeds United.

According to the Sun, the Whites are keen on appointing the Luton Town boss as the successor to Sam Allardyce.

Would Rob Edwards be a good appointment at Leeds United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 40-year-old would be a good appointment at Elland Road…

Ben Wignall

Edwards would quite obviously be a good appointment for any Championship club based on what he's done at Luton - but I don't envisage any situation where he's tempted away from Kenilworth Road.

His rise has been quite incredible, going from a League Two champion to winning the second tier play-offs in the space of 12 months - all whilst being sacked by Watford in the middle of that as well.

Clearly Edwards has something going for him in his coaching career, and you can appreciate Leeds making him a top target, but despite the size of the club I just do not see it happening.

You can't see Luton throwing lots of money around following their promotion, but Edwards will want a chance to manage their current squad in the top flight, so I think Leeds are being a bit unrealistic if they are really targeting him.

James Reeves

Edwards would be an excellent appointment for Leeds.

The 40-year-old has won promotions in his last two seasons with Forest Green Rovers and Luton Town, underlining his managerial credentials.

He has done an outstanding job at Kenilworth Road since his arrival in November, leading the Hatters to promotion to the Premier League and arguably improving them after Nathan Jones' impressive tenure.

Edwards possesses the tactical ability and man-management skills to turn the Whites' fortunes around, but there would be huge question marks over whether he could be convinced to leave Luton.

Leeds are undoubtedly a club with a lot of potential, but given the turmoil on and off the field at Elland Road, Edwards should definitely stay with the Hatters in the top flight.

Declan Harte

Edwards is an ambitious target for Leeds given Luton’s recent promotion success.

It is hard to imagine the 40-year-old leaving Kenilworth Road on the verge of their Premier League campaign.

Edwards has proven himself as a very impressive coach who can get the best out of a team, so he would be a great appointment if they could convince him to come to Elland Road.

His CV now reads two promotions in a row at two different clubs, and he has become a beloved figure in the Luton dressing room which showcases his man-management skills.

But it is just seemingly, so unlikely he would make the move away from the Hatters at this stage.