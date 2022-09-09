“A bit slow and lackadaisical” – Swansea City fan pundit speaks out on 22-year-old who has underwhelmed him this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have endured a sluggish start to the season but are beginning to come out the other side following a difficult summer transfer window.

The Swans showed a lot of promise in Russell Martin’s first campaign at the club with many tipping them for a play-off push this season, at the moment that still feels a way off, but a good point at Stoke City and a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers will have built some optimism amongst the supporter base.

There are still a fair few survivors from the side’s back-to-back top six finishes under Steve Cooper, but some have not hit the same heights since Martin’s arrival.

FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar identified one player who has underwhelmed so far this term.

Speaking to Football League World, Millar said: “The only player that I’d say has underwhelmed me this season would be Ben Cabango.

“He’s had a pretty poor start considering how good he can be.

“He’s had a sending off, he’s scored an own goal, the own goal I’ll give him a bit of leeway because he’s in a position trying to defend.

“In his overall play he’s been a bit slow and lackadaisical.

“He just hasn’t been what he was last season, I know he had an injury and he’s been out for a while, again I’ll give him some leeway on that.

“Ben Cabango has been the one who has underwhelmed me the most so far this season.”