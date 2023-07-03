This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton value in-demand striker Ellis Simms at between £7 million and £10 million, according to Paul Joyce from The Times.

Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, and Swansea City are among the Championship clubs that have been linked with the forward this summer and they've now found out what it could cost to sign him for the Toffees.

How much is Ellis Simms worth?

But is that a fair price? And which club are most likely to pay it?

We quizzed FLW writers...

Alfie Burns

It’s a bit punchy from Everton, if I’m honest.

Simms is a striker with plenty of potential and he could undoubtedly be worth that sort of fee in the future. Right now, the higher end of that valuation is excessive, though.

Reports of Ipswich’s £4m offer, to me, weren’t a million miles off.

That kind of basic fee, with add-ons, sell-ons and other clauses to take it closer to Everton’s £7m would’ve been fine.

Simms has a decent record in the Championship and has shown flashes of quality in limited time in the Premier League, but it’s not nearly enough to start justifying an eight-figure fee.

If Everton want him off the books, they might just have to lower their expectations. If they do that, there will be plenty of willing buyers in the Championship.

Ned Holmes

That's a lot of money for a striker that is out of contract next summer but there's no doubt that Ellis Simms would be a phenomenal addition at Championship level.

He's much more than just a goalscorer but his record in front of goal out on loan - with Hearts, Blackpool, and Sunderland - is impressive and shows that he can be relied upon to find the net.

At 22 years old, Simms certainly has plenty of sell-on value and splashing seven figures on him would be a sound investment even if it does seem a little steep.

I can't see Swansea City paying that sort of fee, even if they do cash in on Joel Piroe, as there are likely other areas that Michael Duff will want to strengthen.

But big-spending Ipswich Town could afford it while Simms would represent a good replacement for Viktor Gyokeres at Coventry City and the money will be there with the fee for the Swede looking likely to be nearly £20 million.

Sunderland are another option were Ross Stewart or Jack Clarke to move on but he might be out of reach if there are no more player sales.

Ben Wignall

I am in two minds about the apparent fee that Everton want for Simms.

On one hand, Simms is only 22 years of age and there's still lots of room for improvement, and the fact he scored one goal in every two and a bit games for Sunderland in his loan spell shows that over a full season, there's perhaps a 20 goal a season player there in the Championship.

When you see the likes of Viktor Gyokeres potentially going for £20 million or more then the required fee for Simms makes a bit of sense, but it's unlikely that Championship clubs are going to pay that much.

Only a handful of teams can probably afford to spend even the lower end of the price bracket on one player, so I can see Simms' situation rumbling on for a while and it wouldn't shock me if he signs a new deal but then gets loaned out.

Of all the clubs linked though, I think Sunderland could and probably would pay it but with add-ons included - especially if they lose Ross Stewart as his contract saga rumbles on.