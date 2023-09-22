Highlights Watford's history of quickly changing managers makes it surprising that they're considering a new deal for Valerien Ismael, who has only been in charge for a short time.

Ismael's start to the season with Watford has been uninspiring, with a mix of wins, losses, and draws keeping them in 14th position.

Fans and pundits alike question the decision to offer Ismael a new contract, as he hasn't yet shown enough to justify it, and the team's style and results are not aligning with promotion ambitions.

As we all know, Watford are no strangers to chopping and changing their managers with haste.

The Hornets' controversial ownership group, the Pozzo family, are not exactly known for being the most patient and controversially discarded Rob Edwards just eleven matches into the previous season.

Of course, Edwards then went on to guide arch-rivals Luton Town to the Premier League in a twisted turn of fate, while subsequent replacements Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder seldom got the team into gear, either.

So, that's exactly why it came as a surprise when The Athletic reported that Watford are looking to engineer a new deal for Ismael, who has only been at the helm for a matter of months.

Watford and Valerien Ismael contract talks

The Athletic's Adam Leventhal has revealed that Watford are running the rule over new and improved terms for Ismael, having been impressed with the Frenchman ever since being appointed back in May.

The report states that discussions had even started last month, a show of the faith that Watford's hierarchy appear to have in Ismael at the minute.

How has Valerien Ismael started the season with Watford?

The former-Barnsley boss has embarked upon a largely-uninspiring start to life in Hertfordshire.

Watford started their season in fashion by trouncing QPR 4-0 on home soil, before going four games without a win and even exiting the EFL Cup at the hands of local neighbours Stevenage.

A response was mounted by defeating Birmingham City 2-0, and drawing 2-2 at home to West Bromwich Albion soon after isn't bad going, however, they still reside in 14th-position at the time of writing.

As such, then, this has led to some confusion among fans as to why the club are making such a significant decision so soon into his tenure.

What are Watford fans saying about a potential new deal for Valerien Ismael?

FLW fan pundit Justin Beattie was no different, explaining that it seems far too soon and Ismael is yet to really convince fans either.

He stated: "I think it's a bit premature to be opening talks with Ismael over a new contract, we've played seven matches and we've only won two of them.

"I'm not sure what was in the original contract that makes the owners think that they need to extend it, or to improve it.

"I'm not sure what they're seeing on the pitch that makes them think that's the right call, our track history with managers under the Pozzo ownership is bizarre anyway so something like this isn't massively surprising.

"But it is a bit of an odd decision to be making this early on into the season."

Should Watford be offering Valerien Ismael a new deal?

Justin's comments seem more than justified here, given that Ismael really hasn't done much to warrant fresh terms at this current moment in time.

The style of football is notoriously direct, and supporters are not even seeing results from it on a consistent basis, or at least not ones that match up with the ambition to be competing for promotion.

In years gone by, we have seen superior managers given less time, trust and faith by the club such as Edwards, so it definitely feels bizarre that they are taking this stance already.