Tony Cascarino has offered his verdict on the future of Harvey Barnes amid interest in the Leicester City forward.

It has been reported that West Ham are currently leading the race for his signature, but interest remains from elsewhere.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in signing the winger this summer following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

What has Tony Cascarino said about Harvey Barnes’ future at Leicester City?

The 60-year-old believes that Barnes offers something different to teammate James Maddison, who has also been linked with a move away from the club.

Cascarino has claimed that the figure being touted for his future is comparable to that of a Champions League calibre player.

However, speaking on Talksport, the former Ireland international has warned prospective new clubs that the 25-year-old is not good enough to compete in Europe’s premier cup competition.

He has highlighted his impressive goal contribution figures, but has suggested that interested parties should look for a lower fee than the £40 million that has been reported in recent weeks.

“Harvey Barnes is slightly different [to Maddison] because he’s a bit one-dimensional, but he gets good numbers,” said Cascarino, via Birmingham Live.

“He wants to just go past a fullback and drive into the 18-yard box.

“He has a nice left foot and he likes hitting things early.

“Would you put him in a team that’s in the Champions League?

“If you are asking for Champions League money, then they have to be in Champions League teams.

“As much as I like Harvey Barnes.

“I don’t think he is a Champions League player, at this moment.”

Barnes contributed 13 goals and one assist in the Premier League last season as Leicester finished 18th in the table.

Is Harvey Barnes worth £40 million?

With two years remaining on his contract, Leicester still hold a lot negotiating power over the player’s future.

That means that the club can set the price and Barnes could be key to their potential promotion challenge this season, which is worth a lot of money.

But for £40 million, that could be a tempting offer for Leicester given their current financial situation.

Both Aston Villa and West Ham are also competing in Europe next season, albeit not the Champions League, so will need a deeper squad in order to handle the challenges of competing on two fronts, which Barnes should help with.